A comical video showed a man dressed in a Checkers Sixty60 onesie, complete with a helmet and mini shopping basket to match

The man stated that if an order wasn't delivered within 60 minutes, it would be considered free, although this is not the actual company policy

The clip amused social media users, who took to the comment section to share their jokes and laughter

While Checkers Sixty60 is mostly loved by the little ones, it seems there is no age limit to its fans. A TikTok video showed a grey-haired man wearing the teal-coloured onesie, entertaining the masses.

On 8 October, 2025, the account @mr.60.sixty uploaded a video of the older 'uniformed' fan holding a mini shopping basket with groceries while wearing the brand's toy helmet.

The person behind the keyboard shared with humour and laughter:

"This is our crazy dad. Please show him some love and make him go viral. He is an avid Checkers shopper and could possibly be applying for the next Checkers Sixty60 role."

The man made a humorous claim to the camera:

"If it's not delivered within 60 minutes, it's free. That's our Checkers pledge."

According to Shoprite Holdings, Checkers Sixty60 will reward its online shoppers a free delivery if the order takes more than 30 minutes after the estimated time of arrival. Delivery is also free if the order contains fewer than 80% of a customer's first-choice products.

Checkers Sixty60 oom amuses South Africans

The viral video garnered over 60 000 views since its publication, with several local members of the online community heading to the comment section with laughter. One person joked that the onesie was perfect for a Halloween outfit for the office, while others pointed out how cool they thought the man was.

@gibi763 laughed and wrote under the post:

"My husband better be this fun, no matter the age."

Referring to a British television presenter who specialises in motoring, @joe._.._..p humorously asked:

"What’s Jeremy Clarkson doing here?"

@_mishie_03 enjoyed the video and remarked:

"Need him in the next ad."

@bryanlong242 added in the comment section:

"Get this man a Bell's, sorry, a motorbike."

@kerfufflewithknuckles thought the man gave off Christmas vibes and jokingly stated in the comments:

"Oh, so this is how Father Christmas spends the rest of his year."

@preshan01 told people on the internet:

"In South Africa, we lack a lot of things, but a sense of humour isn't one of them!"

Take a look at the oom in the TikTok video below:

