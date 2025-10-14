A young South African woman’s bread prank on her deaf uncle left social media in fits of laughter, with the clip quickly going viral

The video sparked mixed views about humour boundaries, but ultimately showcased Mzansi’s love for light-hearted content

Many Mzansi viewers praised the family’s closeness and the country’s ability to find joy in ordinary moments

South Africans couldn’t stop laughing after a woman’s bread prank on her deaf uncle turned into one of the week’s funniest viral videos.

@helenmachaba posted a hilarious TikTok video on 11 October 2025 that took South Africa by storm within days. The clip, which quickly gained traction online, showed Helen taking part in a trending bread challenge, but with a twist. Instead of pulling the prank on an ordinary adult, she playfully chose her deaf uncle as the unsuspecting participant. The challenge involves stacking slices of bread on a plate and walking past an elder to see their reaction. Her uncle’s visible confusion and comical gestures left many viewers laughing, with some calling the prank risky yet entertaining.

The video, posted by content creator @helenmachaba, captured Mzansi’s unique sense of humour, where people often find laughter even in awkward or unconventional moments. Helen’s playful approach reflected the country’s love for relatable family content and everyday jokes. While the video sparked laughter nationwide, it also raised conversations about boundaries in humour and the fine line between being funny and being insensitive. Nevertheless, many users commented on the bond between Helen and her uncle, noting how comfortable they seemed with each other.

Mzansi can’t stop laughing at the viral prank

Within just three days, the video amassed more than 136,000 likes, over 23,000 shares, and around 4,000 comments. The reaction section was flooded with laughing emojis and playful remarks as TikTok users tagged friends and family to share the humour. The virality of the post was further boosted by South Africans’ tendency to remix and duet the clip, turning it into one of the most talked-about challenges of the week. The quick spread showcased how humour-driven content can unite people online through shared laughter.

The comments reflected Mzansi’s light-hearted spirit; many couldn’t help but laugh, even while acknowledging that the prank involved a sensitive situation. Others appreciated the authentic family moment, calling it a reminder that laughter remains one of South Africa’s strongest forms of connection, even when it stirs debate.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Portia Nomonde Radebe wrote:

“You have a first-class seat to hell.”

Zandz Raphadu said:

“Uncle is lost for words. 🙈”

Poomy361 commented:

“Ucishe wakhuluma. 🤣🤣”

Jesus Christ wrote:

“Even if you did not laugh, I can see your heart. 😑”

bareketaemane said:

“He has never wanted to say something so desperately in his entire life!!! The shock in his voice. 🤣🤣”

Juju_lizer Tshivhase commented:

“You're making us fight harder for our place in heaven. 😭😂”

MyTikTok_Chi wrote:

“The first Heeeeeehhhh killed me. 😅”

Mthobisi said:

“Awumphinde uzogcina ekhulumile. 😭”

Check out the TikTok video below:

