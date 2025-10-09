A couple's unexpected proposal has sparked major buzz across Mzansi, with the video showcasing a surprisingly low-key exchange that has left viewers both amused and confused

Social media users were divided over the proposal, with some finding the simplicity refreshing and others criticizing it for being emotionless and unromantic, likening it to a "business deal"

The couple's quiet and comfortable exchange has captured Mzansi's attention, with many viewers agreeing that the moment reflected a unique kind of love—quiet, comfortable, and perfectly suited to the couple’s dynamic

A video of a couple’s unexpected proposal has sparked a major buzz across Mzansi, leaving social media users divided over what many have called the "most emotionless proposal ever.”

A couple's emotionless proposal went viral in South Africa. Image: pianomafia88

Source: Getty Images

In the clip, the couple can be seen dining at a restaurant, sitting quietly next to each other when the man casually places a small ring box on the table. Instead of the usual excitement or tears often seen in proposal videos, the woman calmly picks up the box, opens it, and slips the ring onto her finger without saying a word.

Moments later, the pair share a brief elbow nudge, as though to congratulate each other, before continuing their meal eaving viewers both amused and confused by the low-key exchange.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, with many Mzansi peeps sharing mixed reactions. Some found the simplicity refreshing, saying not every proposal needs to be dramatic or over the top. Others, however, couldn’t help but laugh at how emotionless and unromantic the moment appeared, joking that it looked more like a “business deal” than a proposal.

Comments flooded the post since it was published on 20 September 2025 on Instagram by Pianomafia88 has divided opinion, with many viewers agreeing that the moment reflected a unique kind of love quiet, comfortable, and perfectly suited to the couple’s dynamic.

Whether awkward or adorable, one thing is certain, this “emotionless” proposal has captured Mzansi’s attention and become one of the most talked-about relationship clips of the week.

This woman was emotionless when her man proposed, and they expressed no emotion in the video. Image: pianomafia88

Source: Instagram

People in SA are stunned by surprising proposals

The online community shared their thoughts on the couple's unique proposals as they took to the comments section.

Miller Kemar said:

"This could have been an email."

Lexicologician added:

"The elbow nudge was the question. The thumbs up was the answer. The ring was the status change. The food was the celebration."

Andrea23beltre wrote:

"Stop normalising dry partners. It is beautiful to make her feel special, it wasn’t a guacamole that he ordered. You can it make personal, without cameras and still be romantic and private without the drama."

Lola Conner 5 stated:

"Thats a No for me. Lack of effort on his side and settled on her side. Sad."

Blade.brown007 replied:

"These be the marriages that last a life time cause it’s not superficial most ppl just wanna put on a show and be seen."

Merdy01 commented:

"They kept it gangsta."

Watch the video below:

3 Briefly News stories on unique proposals

An English farmer used an unusual method to propose to his girlfriend by spray-painting two cows and getting a friend to hold them still.

A man took his relationship to the next level with his bae by proposing at a liquor store, leaving netizens confused.

A Mzansi man proposed to his girlfriend at RocoMamas, leaving netizens and restaurant staff moved by the romantic proposal.

Source: Briefly News