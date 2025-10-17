A married woman went viral after sharing the non-negotiable cellphone rules in her marriage, emphasising transparency and minimising distractions

The relatable clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and sparking a debate about technology use in relationships

Social media users praised the couple's transparency, though some expressed concerns about missing emergency calls due to their strict no-phone rule at night

A local wife shared a few cellphone rules which work perfectly for her marriage. Image: @mrs.khoabane

Source: TikTok

A woman’s candid video detailing the unique rules she and her husband have implemented to protect their marriage from technological distractions resonated widely across social media.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @mrs.khoabane, garnered massive views, likes, and comments from internet users who reacted with admiration and curiosity.

The woman, TikTok user @mrs.khoabane, began by explaining their efforts to create an intentional and present relationship. The first rule is the commitment to a no-cellphone zone in the bedroom, especially when they are settling down to sleep. She honestly admitted this was a rule they were still struggling with, indicating the difficulty of breaking deeply ingrained tech habits.

The couple's cellphone rules

The second rule is no cellphone when going to the bathroom. She explained that this rule was implemented to avoid situations where one partner gets engrossed in games or social media, delays their return, and consequently 'kills the mood' for their spouse. This rule emphasises the couple's desire to prioritise shared time and avoid unnecessary delays caused by digital distraction.

The foundation of their transparency, however, was set earlier. The wife shared that when they were still dating, while she stayed in university, she found all of his social media platforms and email accounts logged onto her phone. When she asked him about it, he openly stated he had linked them on purpose. They have maintained this radical transparency since then, both having full access to each other's passwords and all social media accounts.

Social media users reacted with shock to the couple's no-cellphone-in-the-bedroom rule. Image: @mrs.khoabane

Source: TikTok

SA debates the couple's cellphone rules

Social media users flooded the comments section expressing their love for the couple's openness, but also raised concerns about missing emergency calls due to the strict no-phone rule at night. Many viewer shared that they maintain similar rules in their own marriages, noting that the shared passwords were more common than the no-phone-in-bed rule.

Some were impressed with the high level of trust and honesty the couple maintains and promised to try implementing some of their boundaries. Others, however, raised concerns regarding the no-cellphone-in-the-bedroom rule. They were worried about the practicality of missing calls during the night, especially in case of emergencies where people might be in need of urgent help.

User @MrMega shared:

"Transparency, guys, transparency and remember that it doesn’t mean what works for me will work for you, but transparency is best."

User @maitrindaba commented:

"We don't have rules in our marriage. I never thought of having rules, or maybe it's because we don't have complaints from each of us. We both love scrolling on social media, and there are no issues. I just realised that we don't even have bedroom rules 🙃. I just never thought of rules", nje."

User @Thembeka Khoza said:

"My husband initiated a rule that when we are together, we don't check on our phones unless it's ringing, then after attending the call, we leave it. But we always have something to show each other, and we end up holding them from time to time. But that's just that."

User @Sandile Mdletshe asked:

"No phones in the bedroom? What about emergencies? 😂😭 Kwenziwani kanti la (what's happening here)?"

User @PMogale added:

"Very healthy ❤."

User @mummy-king said:

"Exactly how my marriage operates❤️. I love the level of transparency and accountability we hold in our union👌."

Watch the TikTok video below:

