One video on TikTok showed people a couple who were happiest. A man chose an interesting location to ask the love of his life an important question.

A man proposed at Spar Tops in a TikTok video and he caught some flack from netizens. Image: @kidda_reyo2

Many viewers gushed over the adorable couple. Some were amazed to see how far they had come, while others were more critical.

Man in liquor store proposes to gf

In a TikTok video, a man got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend for her hand in marriage. He popped the question while they were shopping at a liquor store, and he was dressed in a full suit. Watch the proposal video below:

South Africa amused by strange proposal

Many people were in awe of the way the man chose to propose. Some online users cracked jokes about the scene at Spar.

Sihlobile Majola149b said:

"eTops guys ????"

chickenandmushroompie joked:

"They expected a lifetime of Free Groceries guys,stop hating."

Lelo Merlot commented:

"I love it 🥺🥺🥺I'm so happy for you strangers hope everything works well and may your marriage be filled with blessings and joy."

StheSthuli_Zulu was amused:

"His outfit for the day should have told you ukuthi ikhona into eOff. Congratulations mama."

Thembela Ngayi remarked:

"Imagine proposing at Tops and there’s a random drunk uncle in shorts on his way to a braai, and now he is part of your engagement moment."

Ntando Zinyika advised:

"Nice one bro. Plan a 2nd one. This time different location."

Aurora Fx agreed:

"Nice one bafo. mara at a liquor store ?"

