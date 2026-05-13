A post on TikTok showed two men who made the most out of the Cape Town storms on 11 May 2026

The Western Cape was battered by terrible weather, and two residents were spotted trying to make light of the situation

South Africans were in stitches at a video showing two men who kept their spirits up despite the weather disaster

A TikTok video left South Africans in stitches as they watched men dealing with the Cape Town weather. The Western Cape area was badly affected by intense storms, and they decided to see the bright side of it.

Men in Cape Town men had fun after the severe weather in a TikTok video. Image @rens_planet / Threads

Source: TikTok

The video captured how the men dealt with a serious situation in a light-hearted way. The video posted on 12 May amassed attention after a serious Western Cape storm caused damage and fatalities.

In a video posted on Threads, two South African men showed up with lawn chairs and bottles of champagne to sit next to a flooded road. The duo was looking to have fun on the road after the Cape Town storms. They settled down next to a puddle and enjoyed the splashes of water when cars drove by, cheering after each dousing of water. A SAPS van passed by the men's antics. Watch the video by clicking here:

SA jokes about Cape Town weather

Many people thought that the video of the men was hilarious. Viewers noted that their stunt was nothing short of proudly South African, making jokes despite a serious situation. Read the comments below:

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Cape Town weather was intense and caused damage. Image: Matthew Nick August

Source: UGC

angel_mkmp was amazed that SAPS did not intervene:

"So the police van just passed them like that? I mean, the guys are drinking in public🫣"

maree7763 imagined the men would pay the price for their antics:

"You might catch a cold instead of a lift or a splash."

littlebitinscotland enjoyed the men's mission:

"Love it. Capetonians are just great."

vera453970 applauded the men's bizarre stunt:

"I love this kind of madness. Forever young, just wanna be forever young."

nevhall2025 was in awe:

"Hilarious...you gotta love them. Capetonians are the best!!🇿🇦😝🤣"

vera453970 could see the men's young spirits:

"I love this kind of madness. Forever young, just wanna be forever young."

mposulavelile was delighted with the video:

"I'm glad I'm a south African no place like Mzansi."

vuurenbernadettevan said:

"South Africans are really a different breed of humans!! Hahaha."

pashu_pm could also see the men's inner child:

"A child in them is having fun."

Other Briefly news stories about storms

A woman in Cape Town showed people that you woke up to her house missing its entire roof, and a living room getting soaked.

South Africans were fascinated by a video of terrible storms that damaged houses in Wynberg, leaving them without a roof.

A woman showed people the aftermath of a terrible storm on her house and neighbourhood, which was practically underwater.

South Africans were floored by the scenes of a Plettenberg Bay resident who recorded the storm's impact on her home.

Source: Briefly News