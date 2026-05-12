A Cape Town luxury realtor revealed storm damage inside high-end Sea Point and Green Point properties during the city’s violent Level 8 weather

Videos showed leaking roofs, flooded rooms, and water dripping onto finished floors in homes worth almost a million rand

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes and criticism about Cape Town’s sky-high property prices despite the visible damage

A Cape Town home suffered from water damage due to storm. Image: @willowprinsloo

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town luxury home realtor showed the extent of storm damage to his properties in an Instagram video shared on 11 May 2026. The shocking leaks and flooding reportedly happened on the same day the homes were meant to be handed over to their new owners.

Willow Prinsloo's first property in Sea Point shows a bulging roof with water visibly dripping onto the finished floor. The realtor then braces the strong winds and rain by walking to the second property in Green Point, where there are puddles of water leading into the rooms of the homes. The video was captioned:

"More unexpected water leaks from the violent rain. A “not so” glamorous day doing real estate in Cape Town. Stay safe, everyone!"

Strong winds continued to blow in the locations. Image: @willowprinsloo

Source: Instagram

Atlantic Seaboard homes come with premium price tags

The viral clip sparked even more debate because property prices in Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard suburbs, especially Green Point and Sea Point, are some of the highest in South Africa. Luxury apartments regularly sell for between R3 million and R30 million, while high-end villas and penthouses can exceed R100 million. These high prices are driven by the Cape's limited space, ocean views, strong foreign demand, and the area’s premium lifestyle appeal.

View the Instagram video below:

SA responded on @willowprinsloo's page in the comments:

its_ashley__s said:

"It's always best to view/buy a home during winter to spot any flaws."

errbear_2809 wrote:

"R4m houses with 1950 issues still. But somehow the prices just skyrocket in Cape Town 🫠"

zane_mntwini replied:

"Seems like Mother Nature’s saved you some coins 🪙 and from unnecessary stress 🙌"

saaidthedon noted:

"But they want 3 million for the house lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

natebarris joked:

“As you see, it comes with an indoor pool”….😂"

ingeverwey said:

"That is one way to see that there is an issue with the roof."

000arkangel exclaimed:

"Imagine moving in before you went to work and coming back to a soaking house 😢😭"

More Briefly News Stories on Cape Town properties

A presenter named Janez gave South Africans a tour of a luxury R100 million mansion in Fresnaye, Cape Town, showing off sweeping Atlantic Ocean views, high-end interiors, and massive entertainment spaces.

A viral video from Wynberg in Cape Town showed homes left roofless after powerful Level 8 storm winds tore through the area, with residents describing the weather as “crazy" as debris, fallen trees, and structural damage shocked SA.

A Cape Town resident shocked South Africans after sharing a video showing severe storm damage inside her home, including parts of the roof blown away during the city’s extreme Level 8 weather conditions.

Source: Briefly News