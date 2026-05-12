Newlands Cricket Stadium was left heavily damaged after a violent Cape Town storm swept through the city

Powerful winds combined with torrential rain caused visible structural damage at the historic ground, raising fresh concerns

Despite the dramatic scenes, no active cricket fixtures were affected, as the domestic season had already recently concluded

An iconic cricket stadium was turned into a sheet of water on Monday, 11 May 2026, after devastating rains swept through Cape Town.

Newlands Cricket Stadium has hosted several high-profile international matches. Image: Paul Gilham

Source: Getty Images

The storm which ravaged Cape Town left the Newlands Cricket Stadium flooded and sheeting torn from the roof of one of the stands. According to SA Cricket Magazine, the stadium, one of the most picturesque in the world, suffered damage as roof sheets were lifted by winds which topped 100km/h.

The city was left with a trail of destruction after widespread reports of devastating storms around Cape Town, with footage emerging and going viral on social media showing the state of the drenched Newlands cricket ground. It looked more like a swimming pool than a cricket ground. Fortunately, with the domestic cricket season having concluded recently, there are no major fixtures that have been impacted by this flooding.

Cricket fans react to Newlands flooding

@grahampm149:

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“A rainy day at Newlands. I recall receiving the same picture of Newlands from you many years ago. It certainly does know how to rain in CT.”

@seanwillard:

“… snorkel or surf? :) Been hectic this morning down in the Kaap.”

@Ray73723254:

“Looking like Worcestershire ground every winter.”

@nikhilsahni_:

“Win the toss and elect to swim or float 😉.”

@jlarkin123:

“Early lunch has been taken 👍🏻.”

@DSNhlapo:

“There are fans that’ll still wait for play here🤣🤣😭😭.”

@TimEvan03715673:

“Swim with the tide.”

@MsterBJ1:

“Newlands swimming pool.”

Watch the video below:

Newlands Cricket Stadium's iconic reputation

Newlands is primarily a cricket venue, and over the years it has hosted all major formats of the game. These include Test matches (long-format international cricket), One-Day Internationals (ODIs), T20 Internationals and domestic competitions in South Africa.

It is home to Western Province Cricket and the MI Cape Town franchise in the SA20 league.

Newlands has staged some of the biggest cricket events in the world. These include matches during the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, games in the 2007 ICC World T20, and fixtures featuring top international teams such as India, Australia, England, and Pakistan over the decades. It also regularly hosts SA20 franchise cricket, often drawing packed crowds.

A general view of the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town. Image: Paul Gilham

Source: Getty Images

It has also been used regularly for high-profile South African men’s and women’s international matches, including Test series and white-ball internationals.

In other cricket news, South Africa recently lost two iconic names in the world of cricket with the death of former DP Lions batter Nel McKenzie, who died on Saturday, 9 May 2026 and also former cricket administrator Geoff Dakin.

Mother of Lungi Ngidi thanks cricket fans

Briefly News previously reported that the mother of Proteas star Lungi Ngidi, Bongi Ngidi, has spoken emotionally about the moment her son lost his footing and got injured during an IPL cricket match on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

Ngidi hurt himself while attempting to take a catch in a game between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings.

Source: Briefly News