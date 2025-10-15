“We Have Lost the Plot”: R2.7m Listing for 1-Bedroom Cape Town Apartment Stuns South African Woman
- A woman named Tay shared with South Africans that she saw an apartment in Cape Town costing R2.7 million
- The apartment only had one bedroom and offered potential buyers iconic views from the comfort of the area
- The large price tag and small unit area baffled social media users, who expressed their opinions
A South African woman was completely taken aback when she saw a one-bedroom, 35m² apartment in Cape Town for sale for R2 795 000. The price also stunned the online crowd, who shared their thoughts about the property.
The woman named Tay, who uploaded her video on TikTok on 14 October, 2025, shared that what she showed was better than the last video she posted about property costs in the Mother City. The Gardens home, which she spotted on Property24, offered "front-row seats to Cape Town's most iconic views."
Tay humorously told the public:
"We have lost the plot as a society if we are going to justify it by grasping at straws. The fun fact about this one is that you can still lie in your bed and touch your fridge."
She also joked that the home offered a feature where you could simultaneously sit on your couch and roast your vegetables, pointing to how the bedroom and kitchen were in close proximity to each other.
For years, Cape Town residents have voiced growing frustration over the city's soaring rental prices, blaming digital nomads for driving up the cost of living. While these remote workers may see the city as an affordable paradise, long-term residents struggle to secure affordable housing and are being priced out of the areas they call home.
Cape Town apartment stuns South Africans
While only a few social media users commented on the apartment, it was clear that they all agreed the selling price didn't match the overall look of the property.
@stopassuming5 said with a laugh:
"Wow, you probably paid an extra two million for that mountain view."
@victormkhetsane shared their opinion in the comment section:
"Mind you, Gardens is at the bottom of the pinnacle that is the Atlantic Seaboard. That should be R795 000. Why is the R2 million there? Cape Town property prices are wild!"
@rafa_salim_ reminisced with a chuckle:
"I remember when Gardens was the affordable City Bowl option."
@beautybee.sa wrote to people on the internet:
"There has to be some way for South Africans to be 'subsidised' for these apartments in certain areas."
@ash.davs advised the public to draw comparisons between the prices of Cape Town apartments and those in Gauteng:
"Just go and look what you can get in Bryanston for half that budget."
@sibulelemjamba222 was in total disbelief after seeing the millions on their screen and told the woman:
"I’m still waiting for you to say psych!"
@tay_talk_tok replied to the shocked TikTok user:
"Honestly, same, and I am making these videos."
Take a look at the TikTok video posted on Tay's account:
