An apartment in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, had many people across South Africa shaken by its R1.9m price tag

Property prices have been soaring in the city due to the influx of many digital nomads and tourists, upsetting residents

People across the web couldn't believe that the apartment was priced like that and wished Property24 had a comment section

South Africans were stunned when a rundown Bookaap apartment in Cape Town was priced at R1,9m. Images: moliksoulnwest/ TikTok, Ian Ross Pettigrew

An apartment in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, was put on sale on Property24 for R1,9 million and South Africans couldn't believe the price. People wished that the property selling app had a comment section so that they could give their two cents to the owner.

Rising costs

TikTokker moliksoulnwest shared the picture of the apartment. It isn't painted at all, has very small windows and is quite small. If you Google the are it is in however, the property valuation makes so much more sense. Bo-Kaap is a popular tourist destination and has attracted foreigners across the board for its vibrant coloured housing and convenient location.

See the picture below:

It keeps going up

Prices across Cape Town have been sky-rocketing due to digital nomads and foreigners making their way down to the city. International publications rant and rave about how amazing Cape Town is, resulting increasing rent and property prices across the city. Taking this into account, its not much of a surprise that the small house has such a high price tag.

Cape Town has become a popular global destination to visit. Image: Allan Baxter

There are tons of TikTokkers from around the world who have filmed some content about Cape Town. Tourists love giving their opinion about the city and when walking in some parts of the city, you will hear languages from all over the world.

South Africans didn't mince their words regarding the pricing and dished out some jokes.

Read the comments below:

Ryan Gude said:

"I understand that some places are selling land that needs someone with a vision and money."

yolenza1 mentioned:

"Prime property, it's about the location not the structure. Cape Town gentrification at its best."

Brendylicious commented:

"Cape Town real estate has lost the plot... They're literally pricing out South Africans to make room for international markets🙄"

Dark Horse@6205$ posted:

"They're making space for digital nomads by making the prices too high for Mzansians. Wait until enough Israelis move in, Bo-Kaap will have police."

DoraTheExplora 🌎 said:

"I blame digital nomads… Westerners flocking to Cape Town lately… Kusezoba worse."

Lindani🇿🇦 shared:

"I'm sure there's a mistake remove the two zeros and it's R1995😳"

P J517 mentioned:

"That app needs a comment section."

