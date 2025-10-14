Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis shared a video showing off the city's first vehicle licence renewal drive-thru facility in Brackenfell

The mayor timed himself going through the drive-thru and managed to renew his vehicle licence in just three minutes and 39 seconds without leaving his car

South Africans loved the new service, with many people praising the initiative and sharing their own experiences of how quick the drive-thru process was

The mayor of Cape Town showed off Brackenfell's latest service, a license renewal drive-thru centre. Images: @geordinhl

Source: Facebook

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has impressed South Africans after sharing a video showing off the city's first vehicle licence renewal drive-thru facility. The clip, posted on 8 October 2025, quickly went viral, racking up over 4,000 reactions from people who were excited about the new service.

The video shows the mayor testing out the new facility in Brackenfell. He explains that his vehicle licence is expiring at the end of October, so he decided to check out the city's coolest new facility to see how quickly he could get his licence renewed.

"I want to test the time it takes... Let's check how quickly I can get my new licence," he says as he starts a timer on his phone.

The video then shows him driving up to the drive-thru centre, where he speaks to a staff member at the entrance before moving forward to the counter. A gentleman helps him with his vehicle licence renewal, and within minutes, the mayor is done.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Well, I'm done, and there you can see for yourself, three minutes and 39 seconds, and I am out of here with my brand new licence renewed for another year. And keep in mind, I didn't tell anyone I was coming. I just showed up like an ordinary member of the public. So please make use of our new drive-thru centre in Brackenfell. Cheers," he says at the end of the video.

The new facility is located on the corner of Reservoir and Kruispad Roads in Brackenfell, and motorists can renew their vehicle licence discs without leaving their cars. The drive-thru operates Mondays to Fridays from 11:30 to 19:30 and on Saturdays from 11:00 to 14:30. The service is cashless, accepting only debit and credit card payments.

The mayor of Cape Town shared a clip of himself trying out the city's license renewal drive-thru service centre. Images: @geordinhl

Source: Facebook

Mzansi loves the new drive-thru service

South Africans flooded the comments with praise for the new service, with many people sharing their own experiences of using the drive-thru.

@kevin_wells joked:

"And when there are 40 cars in front of you? 😃."

@dereck_du_plessis wrote:

"It is working well. Great initiative. I used it last week. Mr Mayor, can you look into the complaints about all the people who fail eye tests all over the Western Cape traffic departments? Thank you for your great service."

@earl_claasen noticed:

"CA 1😍 That number plate is worth almost as much as that van💰."

@wellington_gurajena gushed:

"Excellent service delivery. Cape Town is matching Global Standard ❤️."

@liezel_murray shared:

"It was amazing! We went on a Friday evening just before 18:00 and it took us like 5 minutes!"

@sashen_mahadeopersad added:

"I just used the drive-through service this week, and I was done in less than 5 minutes! Very efficient and the staff were friendly! Great initiative. Thank you!"

How the license renewal drive-thru works

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis shared the story on his Facebook page @geordinhl to show residents how quick and easy the new drive-thru service is.

According to the City of Cape Town website, the new facility makes it quicker for motorists to renew their vehicle licence discs, with the process taking an average of five minutes. At this stage, the facility caters exclusively for the renewal of motor vehicle licences and will be cashless, accepting only debit and credit card payments.

The City is excited to bring this innovation to Brackenfell and aims to make life easier for motorists. The drive-thru is another innovation added to ensure that the City remains the number one most trusted and convenient motor vehicle licence renewal agent.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

More stories related to Cape Town

Briefly News recently reported on South Africans who were floored after seeing Nigeria's version of Cape Town online, and people trolled the area after noticing the drastic difference between the two places.

recently reported on South Africans who were floored after seeing Nigeria's version of Cape Town online, and people trolled the area after noticing the drastic difference between the two places. A Cape Town content creator shared the story of South Africa's most famous bank robbery from 1977, where robbers dug a 35-metre tunnel to reach the bank's vault, and the case remains unsolved to this day.

A stunning Cape Town mansion dubbed the "Iron Man house" went viral after a video tour revealed its futuristic design, cutting-edge architecture, and breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Source: Briefly News