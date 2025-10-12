South Africans on TikTok could not keep calm after Nigerians showed off their version of Cape Town online

The people of Mzansi were floored online after noticing the drastic difference between the two places

Social media users trolled the area and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments on a now-viral TikTok video

A Nigerian woman showed off their version of Cape Town in a now-viral TikTok video a week ago.

South Africans roasted Nigeria's version of Cape Town on TikTok. Image: @Betsie Van der Meer

Source: Getty Images

South Africans could not help but laugh at the noticeable difference between the two areas and pointed them out. The lady filmed a dusty village with a billboard that read:

“Cape Town Hotel & Suite.”

She was excited to show the world that her country too had the version of one of the most raved about cities in the world. Cape Town is the biggest city in South Africa that attracts tourists from all over the world.

Many people aspire to visit the city because of the beautiful reviews they find online. Some spend their hard-earned savings to experience a bit of the city’s offerings.

Why tourists love Cape Town

Cape Town is one of those rare cities that feel like a whole world in one place. Tourists love the city because of its diverse natural beauty, culture, food, and vibe:

The unreal scenery

Table Mountain is one of the seven wonders of nature that dominates the skyline and gives panoramic views of the city, ocean, and Robben Island. The city has world-class beaches suitable for chill and adventure.

The views are endless, and a simple drive at Cape Point or Chapman’s Peak Drive could turn into a dreamy adventure. There are dramatic cliffs, winding coastal roads, and wild ocean views that leave visitors breathless.

The wine country is also a fan favourite offering vineyards, mountain views, and historic wine estates. Tourists love the wine-tram tours, tastings, and farm-to-table dining experiences.

Culture and history

Many visitors aim to at least tour Robben Island to see the late Nelson Mandela’s cell where he was imprisoned for 27 years. The colourful house in Bo-Kaap offers a refreshing experience with Cape Malay culture, spices, and food.

The District Six museum is also popular, where visitors learn about the forced removals during apartheid.

Climate and atmosphere

Cape Town has a Mediterranean climate with warm summers, mild winters, and endless sunshine that makes it a year-round destination.

SA shares thoughts about Nigeria’s version of Cape Town

Social media users were floored and said:

A Nigerian woman showed off her country's version of Cape Town on TikTok. Image: @FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

@Reginah wrote:

“They love South Africa so much.”

@user6970498746879 explained:

“Cape Town can never look like this even in Mobicel.”

@Ms N laughed:

“That one uncle who went and experienced Cape Town once and decided to open his own Cape Town.”

@Vuyokazi Saboshego chuckled:

“So, there is Cape Town in Nigeria? Wonderful.”

@matrone22 wondered:

“Where’s Table Mountain?”

@TheMvelisa said:

“I so wish everyone could go to this Cape Town and not the original.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

