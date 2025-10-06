Stellenbosch University's cafeteria facilities offer a wide range of food options from popular eateries

The university's campus features various lifestyle and convenience amenities beyond just food, and people were stunned

The TikTok video showcasing the facilities has generated significant interest and discussion online as people shared their thoughts in the comments

A video tour of Stellenbosch University’s cafeteria facilities has left many South Africans stunned at the variety and luxury on offer to students.

A young man gave a tour of Stellenbosch University’s boujee cafeteria, leaving South Africans in awe. Image: Phanoramic

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared by a young man on social media under the handle Phanoramic, showcased what he described as a "boujee" campus experience that rivals some of the country’s top shopping centres.

The tour revealed an impressive list of food and lifestyle options available to students. Popular eateries like Roman’s Pizza, Kauai, Vidae Caffè, and Bagels were highlighted, alongside the well-known coffee spot Deluxe Coffeeworks. The cafeteria also includes Free Bird and Nca’Kos for quick meals, and an ice cream store for sweet treats.

Beyond food, the facilities extend to lifestyle and convenience. The student hub features a barber club, a Spar supermarket, and even a machine that allows students to rent a power bank for R19. Adding to the surprise factor, the campus also boasts a full cinema and the iconic Neelsie student centre, a staple for generations of Stellenbosch learners.

In the video that was shared on 5 October 2025 on Instagram, Phanoramic emphasised that Bagels was "quite affordable too," making the experience accessible to a wide range of students despite the variety of premium outlets, while Free Bird, he expressed, was "expensive."

The tour has since gone viral, with Mzansi social media users sharing mixed reactions. While some praised the university for creating such a well-rounded and enjoyable campus life, others expressed envy, comparing it to their own university cafeterias.

The footage has once again highlighted the unique lifestyle associated with Stellenbosch University, where academics and luxury student living blend seamlessly.

A young man stunned South Africans by showcasing the inside of Stellenbosch University’s boujee cafeteria. Image: Phanoramic.

Source: Instagram

SA is stunned by Stellies' fancy cafeteria

The online community took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Stellenbosch University cafeteria, saying:

Portieeaa said:

"It looks like inside the Discovery Building in Sandton, they have a whole Woolworths in there. Not the small one, too. A salon right next to it."

Nicole Alexander89 shared:

"Stellies, wowza, throwback, what a throwback, lots of improvements since 2007."

Adiina310 replied:

"This is looking after your children."

Tlokwa_15 wrote:

"It's giving out of South Africa, Cape Town."

Watch the video below:

More stories on Stellenbosch University

Briefly News reported that a video highlighting the luxury cars driven by students at Stellenbosch University has sparked discussions online about student lifestyles and privilege in South Africa.

reported that a video highlighting the luxury cars driven by students at Stellenbosch University has sparked discussions online about student lifestyles and privilege in South Africa. Wellington, a staff member at Stellenbosch University, posted a TikTok video showcasing a dance-off with a young woman who allowed him to take the spotlight on the makeshift stage.

A compelling video has offered a sneak peek into the luxury lifestyle at Stellenbosch University, igniting a debate about student wealth.

Source: Briefly News