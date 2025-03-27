A security guard named Wellington, who works at Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape, danced with one of the students

The energetic man was all smiles as he showed off his unique dance moves for people on the internet to see

According to The South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP), there are many benefits to dancing besides having fun and exercise

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Stellenbosch University security guard participated in a dance-off with one of the students. Images: @l9arc

Source: TikTok

While people may not know each other personally, dancing has a way of bringing them together to enjoy the magical moments of joy. This was on full display when a security guard at a university in the Western Cape danced with a student.

A friendly dance-off

Wellington, who works at Stellenbosch University, shared on his TikTok account the moment he had a dance-off with a young woman who let him dominate the makeshift stage.

The camera focused on the security guard, who had a bright smile on his face as he moved to the beat.

One internet user watching the entertaining clip said in the comment section:

"My favourite person."

The above seemed to be an indication that Wellington was loved by those he encountered on the job.

Take a look at the dance-off between the two in the TikTok video below:

The benefits of dancing

According to the website of The South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP), the benefits of busting a few moves extend far beyond exercise and having a little bit of fun.

Below are five other reasons listed by the institution:

1. Increases empathy

After conducting a test on ballet dancers and people with no dancing experience, researchers found that dancing makes people emotionally sensitive and aware, increasing empathy.

2. Boosts moods

Studies found that teenage girls' mental health improved and had a boost in their mood after taking dance classes. The positive effects of dance lasted up to eight months after the classes ended.

3. Cognitive benefits

After research participants were asked to listen to music for five minutes, researchers tested their problem-solving skills. People who chose to dance while listening to the music were the ones who improved their cognitive skills.

4. Creates connections

SACAP notes that busting a few moves can also allow people to become more social and connect with others. Dr Peter Lovatt, a dance psychologist, shared that the activity had been scientifically proven to assist with social bonding.

Dancing has a way of bringing people together. Image: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

5. Counteracts ageing

According to studies, dancing effectively counters numerous health risk factors, slowing down age-related decline.

3 Other Briefly News stories about dancing

In another dance-related article, a group of high school learners were captured in a dance battle, showing off their energetic amapiano dance moves and entertaining the public.

A strict principal showed off his fun side when he danced with his daughter. Many of the man's learners were surprised to see him letting his guard down.

South African social media users showed a remarkably tall girl love and admired her confidence when she participated in the 'Cash Kontant' dance challenge.

Source: Briefly News