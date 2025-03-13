A remarkably tall woman has captured South Africa's attention with her Cash Kontant dance challenge video that showcases not only her impressive moves but also her height

In the viral TikTok video, she dances enthusiastically to the popular track before casually lifting her hands to reveal that her palms can touch the ceiling

South Africans flooded the comments section with admiration for her confidence and height, with many praising her grace and suggesting modeling opportunities

A towering young woman has won the hearts of South Africans with her impressive performance of the viral Cash Kontant dance challenge.

Content creator @unicewani, who regularly posts personal content on her Instagram page, shared a video of herself dancing to the popular Biri Marung track that features Focalistic's famous "cash kontant" verse. While her dance moves were spot-on, what truly captivated viewers was her extraordinary height, which became evident when she casually raised her hands and touched the ceiling without fully extending her arms.

The standard ceiling height in most South African homes ranges from 2.4 to 2.7 meters, suggesting that the content creator likely stands well over 1.8 meters tall when considering that she could touch the ceiling without fully stretching her arms.

Height is primarily determined by genetics, with DNA responsible for approximately 80% of a person's final stature. While environmental factors such as nutrition, sleep, and exercise can influence growth during development, most people stop growing after adolescence when their growth plates fuse. The average adult female height in South Africa is approximately 161.2 cm, making @unicewani significantly taller than average.

Watch the Instagram reel here.

Mzansi admires towering dancer

The video quickly garnered attention across social media platforms, with South Africans expressing their admiration for both her dance moves and confident embrace of her height:

@pasi_tsheles shared a personal concern:

"I have a 12-year-old tall girl who's struggling to accept her height... I pray to see her this happy and confident someday👏"

@yaraaherself gushed:

"The real flex here is simply touching the roof when trying to put your hands up ❤️"

@evextrabyjooksybaby1 suggested a career opportunity:

"The next runway queen. Head straight to Paris, they are looking for you there ❤️❤️❤️"

@boipelomabe complimented:

"How can you be this perfect?! 😍"

@sirfredbryt joked:

"She is dancing in capital letters 😂"

@vel_ortiz commented with humour:

"Weh 😂😂😂yeboo you touch the willing."

@pelo_lathitha claimed her as one of our own:

"You are a South African, no one will tell me otherwise. Come home🔥"

Other viral dance videos

