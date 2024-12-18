A ZCC bride and groom got tongues wagging on social media with a video of their wedding festivities

The newlyweds and their wedding party took on the 'Biri Marung' challenge during their reception

Mzansi peeps on TikTok had mixed opinions about their performance and the choice of song they were vibing to

Newlyweds took part in the 'Biri Marung' dance challenge. Image: @eugenemc17

Weddings are all about celebrating love, but this ZCC couple added extra flair. Their dance moves to the Biri Marung challenge had everyone buzzing.

Couple shows dance moves

The viral was posted on the TikTok page @eugenemc1. It shows the bride and groom, wearing their ZCC badges, in front of the crowd. With their wedding party backing them up and an MC hyping them, the vibes were unmatched.

TikTok dance video sparks chatter

The video has already racked up thousands of views and sparked heated chatter from Mzansi people.

Watch the video below:

Lots of viewers were stunned that the religious couple were vibing to the song featuring Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa, and Scott Maphuma.

See some comments below:

@Kabiemat asked:

"Biri Marung ka badge? 🤭"

@DJK said:

"This is not appropriate."

@theconstructionmafia commented:

"You will never find a Muslim compromising their religion like this.

@Ruth stated:

"They always says badge ya ZCC ya tlhompiwa. So they were not supposed hokenya badge. 😭"

@Lesh mentioned:

"Looks so so wrong. Ma sione ba binela Biri Marung. MC on this one it's a no no."

@MphoPhasha said:

"Taelo marung baruti. 😅"

@salamina53 typed:

"Ikhona into off la.🤞"

@shanty added:

"The only church that's getting married. What's the secret?"

@Dancy said:

"This is a song for everyone 😂😂 let them be happy please stop judging them."

