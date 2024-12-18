Global site navigation

“You Are Tempting God”: Man’s Wild Cash Kontant Challenge Leaves SA Stressed
"You Are Tempting God": Man's Wild Cash Kontant Challenge Leaves SA Stressed

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A daring content creator shared a heart-stopping video showcasing his unique take on the viral Cash Kontant dance challenge by performing it before a bungee jump
  • The supervised stunt shows him confidently dancing to the Amapiano beat before taking the dramatic plunge into the abyss
  • The video sparked both shock and anxiety among viewers, with many joking that the creator must already have a file at Netcare Hospital, while others declared the challenge closed

A man’s wild Cash Kontant challenge leaves SA stressed.
A man posted a video of his Cash Kontant challenge while bungee jumping, leaving SA stressed. Images: matejmm/getty images and @bentleyjones38 Source: TikTok
Source: UGC

A daring TikTok user left Mzansi holding their breath after combining the viral Cash Kontant dance challenge with an extreme twist.

Brave soul's unique take on viral challenge

TikTok user @bentleyjones38 pushed the boundaries of the trending Cash Kontant dance challenge by performing the moves moments before taking a supervised bungee jump.

The heart-stopping video shows him dancing at the platform's edge before taking the dramatic plunge.

Watch the video below.

Safety first

Bungee jumping might look fun, but leaping from crazy heights while secured to special elastic cords isn't as simple as just jumping - you need proper safety gear and professional guides who know what they're doing.

While this Cash Kontant challenger did it right by having trained experts on site, trying something like this without professional supervision could turn fatal.

Mzansi reacts to daring stunt

Due to the dangerous stunt, the comment section quickly filled with reactions from entertained yet anxious viewers:

@Gift_Dlamini joked:

"May your bravery never find me 😂😂 It must not locate me😅"

@Mmola Nepo Brilliant commented:

"😏😏When someone has a file at Netcare."

@Alvaro stated:

"Never I will do things like this😭😂😂"

@Kijana ya Mzese observed:

"Poverty has saved me from alot!"

@➕⚓🩶 declared:

"Cash kontant challenge closed 💀"

@Alicia John admitted:

"I have anxiety just by watching."

@bubblywadee warned:

"Wena, I feel like you are tempting God🤞😅"

@Nkosazane_Thandeka shared:

"😭 I do have medical aid but hai…"

Source: Briefly News

