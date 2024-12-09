A video of a school learner sampling and dancing to a hot banging jam in the country right now left the hearts of online community members melted

The boy seemed to know the song fully from the beginning to the end in the clip that was shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section after watching the video, singing the boy's praise and expressing how good it was to be a South African

A school learner wowed social media after sampling a popular amapiano song. Image@mamaghost.xx

A teenage boy was captured sitting at school with other learners, jamming to a hit song that is currently popular for its viral TikTok challenge.

The young man's clip went viral after being shared on the video streaming platform TikTok by user @mamaghost.xx, reaching millions of views and likes.

The boy jams to a banger

In the video, the young man is seen singing seTswana lyrics of the chart-topping amapiano hit Biri Marungu, also known as Cash Kontant, by Focalistic, in front of others in a classroom. He gets to the chorus and does the viral dance challenge, receiving cheers from other learners in the school.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the young man

The viral clip attracted 4.6M views, 556K likes and almost 5.6K comments from entertained social media users. Many shared how even though they were Tswana, they did not know the full lyrics to the song, highly praising the learner for his ability to sing the language effortlessly.

User @Pep said:

"This is what Mandela fought for"

User @jackk noted:

"No DNA juss RSA ❤."

User @Magauta🫧added:

"I am Nigerian, but I wanna sleep next to South Africans in heaven😫😫🥺🥺."

User @nonduhmvubu07 shared:

"So no one is talking about how these kids are different from the ones esasikhula nabo, hhay le generation is happy and united shame."

Neo Matsunyane commented:

"The mere fact that he has this much rhythm without trying too hard, he can marry one of us and he can have a piece of the land.... Jaco, abuti, re proud maan🥳!"

User @Righz said:

"I love the fact that he looks so happy and proud of himself. Love it so much 🤣."

