“Gogo Fell on Beat”: SA Laughs at Video of Failed Biri Marung Challenge
- A grandson shared a video of himself and his grandmother taking part in the Biri Marung TikTok dance challenge
- Unfortunately, while doing one of the moves to Focalistic's verse, the granny fell to the ground
- The viral video received laughter, with thousands of social media users cracking jokes
Focalistic's verse on Biri Marung has become a massive hit on social media, sparking a viral TikTok dance challenge that has drawn participants from all walks of life.
Among those who joined were an enthusiastic grandson and a grandmother whose attempt at the trending routine hilariously missed the mark.
Gogo does Biri Marung challenge
A young TikTok content creator, @comfortmaseko176, uploaded a video of himself and possibly his gogo doing the challenge on the social media platform.
Unfortunately, when it came to Focalistic's popular phrase, "cash kontant, huh," the gogo fell to the ground, ending the dance before it could properly begin.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi laughs at falling gogo
With nearly eight million views, the viral video had tens of thousands of social media users rushing to the comment section to express laughter about the unfortunate tumble.
@thato_marule1, who could not help but find humour in the clip, shared:
"Every day, I’m fighting for my spot in heaven."
@giggles_diale2 said with a laugh:
"Gogo fell on beat."
Using numerous laughing emojis in their comment, @palesa_ramodibe pointed out:
"There’s nothing in her path! How did she fall? Those shoes."
@yusuf_bell jokingly told the online community:
"Legend says she's still trying to get up."
@nthabisengmeuamor shared with app users:
"This is me every other month with no reason, at all, to fall."
@mbali_mkhize wrote in the comment section:
"At least she was on beat."
3 other stories about Biri Marung dancers
- Chris Brown performed the dance challenge while on stage at his concert in Johannesburg, making the crowd go wild.
- Expecting mothers in a hospital's labour ward participated in the Biri Marung challenge. South Africans thought it was the doctor's idea.
- While at a pool party, a group of kids had some fun with the local song that has taken the internet by storm.
