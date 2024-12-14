A TikTok video shows the moment a group of kids heard a popular song that has taken over the socials by storm

The clip shows a large gathering at a pool party where young people looked like they were having a blast

Viewers were happy to see the innocent fun that the hit song Biri Marung brought to the kids' party

Children having a pool party danced to 'Biri Marung', creating a water effect on beat drops. Image: @bravesteve0

Source: TikTok

Mr Pilato's and others' latest hit, Biri Marung, helped the video amass over 200,000 likes. The song has taken social media by storm, and online users were delighted by the video, which demonstrated its popularity.

Kids party to Biri Marung

In a TikTok post by @brasteve0, kids stood in a pool and sang along to Biri Marung. In the clip, they splashed water on the beat drops of the song. Watch the video:

SA amused by kids' Biri Marung party

Online users declared that the song is officially a hit if children are big fans. Some adults admitted that they wished they could attend the party. Many were glad to see the children were having fun without alcohol.

Karabo Mbatha commented:

"It's nice seeing kids being kids🔥"

Social_T wrote:

"I know I am old and stuff, but I want to be there 😔"

Alan lusiba said:

“2040 groove is in good hands”

Sabelo Ntuli🇿🇦🇿🇦 applauded:

"The song has found its target market."

THE PLUG joked:

"I'm sure ke mazulu."

ᖇIᗩ was in awe:

"That’s how you know it’s a hit when kids know the lyrics 😂"

kutlokemoeng was impressed:

"No beer in sight, epic fun. God protect the kids and let them be kids again."

OGEEE😎 declared:

"South African groove legacy will continue it's in safe hands, we can hang our robes and retire, the next generation is ready to assume the stage🤣"

