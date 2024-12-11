A family got a machine to make their home chores more manageable, and their reaction to seeing it in operation was priceless

A young entrepreneur bettered the lives of his family by getting them a washing machine to cut down on their laundry time.

The man shared a clip of their hilarious reaction to seeing it operating on his TikTok account under his handle @sokhulu_perfumes, attracting love from social media users.

The family watches as the washing machine operate

The clip shows two women standing next to a top-loader washing machine in operation, watching clothes move through the see-through lid. User @sokhulu_perfumes tells them they don't have to watch work, as the machine will notify them when it's done washing.

Watch the video below:

The family's reaction amuses SA

The clip attracted 289K views, 35K likes, and over 600 comments from social media users who were in stitches after seeing it. Many praised the young man for bettering the lives of his family, and others remembered the first time they saw electronic equipment operate.

User @Sphekhoza_ added:

"My first month in my apartment, I spent it bathing with cold water because I've never used a geyser my entire life 😭."

User @MosheMeso shared:

"Shout out to anyone changing their families' lives 🥺."

User @TauyaMorei🇿🇦 said:

"🤣🤣🤣 I think we all have a version of this in our families. I still remember how we all watched the electric kettle boil the first time we got one at home."

User @summernight commented:

"Why did this make me emotional? Is it that time of the month, or is it because it’s things like this that make people happy? They clearly love it. They are just speechless and appreciative."

User @Joy🇿🇦 added:

"They're probably doubting that the clothes will come out clean.🤣🤣."

User @baneleguliwe said:

"Yeey man, this is beautiful 🥹🥹."

