“The Confidence”: Primo Baloyi Teaches Dad Lucas Radebe the Biri Marung Dance

Comical content creator Primo Baloyi took part in the popular Biri Marung TikTok dance challenge

However, he didn't do it alone, as the video showed him teaching his father, Lucas Radebe, the moves

Members of the online community laughed when they saw the former soccer player try the dance

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Internet personality Primo Baloyi showed his father, soccer legend Lucas Radebe, how to execute the moves for the Biri Marung dance challenge. Images: @primo9teen, @lucasradebe

Source: Instagram

The Biri Marung dance challenge has taken the world by storm, becoming a favourite among the youth for its catchy moves and upbeat vibe.

Content creator Primo Baloyi added to the trend's charm by teaching his father, a well-known figure, how to nail the viral TikTok routine, getting laughs from the internet.

Lucas Radebe learns Biri Marung dance

The comical Primo took to his TikTok account (@primo9teen) to show the online community how he taught his former professional footballer father, Lucas Radebe, how to nail the Biri Marung dance challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After watching the choreography in the skit, Lucas took centre stage and attempted to perform the moves, hoping to get his son's approval.

Primo wrote in his caption:

"The confidence finished me."

Watch the video below:

SA busts at Lucas Radebe's dance lesson

Mzansi online users filled the comment section with laughs after watching the soccer legend attempt the Biri Marung dance challenge. Others couldn't help but share their surprise that the content creator was related to the legendary Lucas.

@seja2k comically told online users:

"'Aha,' that would be my contribution."

@annie_taylor01 wrote in the comment section:

"Not even the parents are staying behind this December."

@sester_lekae jokingly said to Lucas:

"Baba, that hip didn't even move."

@sthulemthabela laughed at the clip, saying:

"Primo making our legend twerk."

@user8482737150295 commented after watching the video:

"Fathers like these remind us that love and trust start at home. Lucas is not taking dance lessons. He's building his son's confidence in leadership."

@lee370076 said with a laugh:

"Being Primo's dad is a career on its own."

3 other stories about the Biri Marung dance

South Africans laughed at a video showing a gogo falling on beat to the popular song.

Entertainers Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii took on the dance challenge. Some said they nailed the choreography, and others provided constructive criticism.

The internet cracked jokes as pregnant women danced to the popular amapiano song in a labour ward.

Source: Briefly News