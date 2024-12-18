A TikTok user shared a video of a little girl dancing to Focalistic's verse on the hit track Biri Marung

Wearing a cap that she effortlessly kept on her head, the little dancer put her all into the dance

Many members of the online community loved the girl's energy and flooded the comments with praise

A little girl busted moves to Focalistic's verse on Biri Marung. Images: @_itsyourboyymilesjr_.

Source: TikTok

Many people share videos of their take on the Biri Marung dance challenge, especially showcasing their moves to Focalistic's energetic verse. Among them, a young girl stood out as she took on the challenge with remarkable flair and aced it, earning admiration for her impressive performance.

Little girl shows dance moves

Using the handle @_itsyourboyymilesjr_, a TikTokker uploaded a viral clip of a Northern Cape girl shutting down the dance challenge with her lively moves.

Take a look at the little girl dancing her heart out in the video below:

Mzansi loves dancing girl

Thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section to express their love for the little girl's energy as she danced to the popular song. Some commented on her fashion, particularly the cap that added to the infectious vibes.

@bafanabuhle told the online community:

"We can close the challenge now. We've found the winner."

@babyrose8131 wondered in the comments:

"How can she dance better than I do?"

An impressed @leannestellenberg said:

"Haibo. What is happening in South Africa? This cutie is so young, dances so well, and knows the steps. I think it is in our DNA. Congrats, little girl, even the cap is part of the style."

@beutysalon00 stated with humour:

"I blame the expensive sneakers."

@anitampo3 loved the performance, writing:

"She's a star."

@mlondi595 commented with a laugh:

"I like the way she wears her cap."

