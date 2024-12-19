A woman shared a playful scene that evoked memories of childhood parties and carefree fun on her social media

She had visited a club with a dance floor full of vibrant energy, creating a dreamy blast from the past in a video shared on TikTok

The clip went viral, sparking joy on social media, with many asking for the location of the venue so they could visit

A babe shared a video of a foam party she went to, and Mzansi loved it.

Source: TikTok

A young lady sparked a wave of excitement online after sharing a video of an unforgettable night at a club where Foam was the show's star.

The viral video, shared by TikTok user @letso408, captured the pure fun and chaos as partygoers danced and splashed in thick Foam, grooving to local bangers.

Having fun in Foam

The video shows an electric atmosphere with the club's floor completely flooded with Foam, creating an almost surreal scene. At the centre, an enormous silver machine sends thick bursts of Foam that spread throughout the venue.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps love the foam joint

The video gained 5.5M views, 239K likes, and almost 3.4K comments from social media users all over Mzansi, who loved the party scene. Many people asked the hun for more details about the place, with some reminiscing about childhood foam parties and expressing their desire to relive those carefree moments.

User @Eskom said:

"Best place to do laundry."

User @SperoHAbhutiii✌🏻said:

"The only Club that can make me a Groovist."

User @ZOBAReba said:

"I may look mature and stuff, but deep down. I wanna see myself here😭😭."

User @Sanyu.Robinah.Dotah added:

"People are enjoying life balancing; then there is me who is hustling like I was bewitched 🤔."

User @Jn_pdn shared:

"Africans are really brave 😂😂 I love my African brothers and sisters 😅."

User @user1224214831937 added:

"SA is heaven, stru."

