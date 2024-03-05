South African groovists may have taken it too far when they danced on top of a police van

The youngsters were captured in a TikTok video having a blast at groove when they suddenly climbed at a passing law enforcement car

The online community reacted to the clip, with many sharing their disappointment while others saw nothing wrong

A group of people were caught on camera dancing on top of an SAPS van. Images: @Gallo Images, @RapidEye

A South African Police Services (SAPS) van was seen with people having fun on top of it at groove.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @rhythmtwinz_za, the van is seen trying to drive past a crowd that was having a lot of fun. As it slowed down to make sure that it got its way without causing any accidents, a bunch of youngsters decided to hop on top of it and dance with their booze at hand.

Groovists dance on top of a police van

Watch the TikTok controversial video below:

TikTokkesrs shared mixed opinions on the video

The video garnered over 98k likes, with many online users divided. Some laughed at the situation, saying it's the norm in SA to have fun without boundaries. Some did not like the youngster's acts, saying it was disrespectful to the country's law and officers.

@rebeirobawdy commented:

"South Africa yi Country ngena respect." ( South Africa is a country with no respect)

@ceelostash felt joyful:

"Good vibes namaphoyisa ayazi." (Good vibes and the police knows)

@user937045654266 shared:

"They do this cause they know that there is no law in South Africa ."

@Thierry Johnson was in disbelief:

"South Africa is on another level. This is not freedom anymore, I swear."

@Victor Sibiya was disappointed:

" is beyond repair."

@Sipho Kgoadi said officers are clubgoers:

"We are not afraid of the police cause we groove with them."

@ lil bee said:

"Only in South Africa ."

A police member used a state car to do groceries

In another story, Briefly News reported about an off-duty police officer who transported groceries with a SAPS van.

The video was posted on Twitter by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and sparked a debate among South Africans. In the video, the officer, who is wearing casual shorts and a t-shirt, can be seen loading groceries in the back of a marked police van.

