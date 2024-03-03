The SA National Taxi Council has expressed concern about members with reckless behaviour, emphasising its repeated efforts to address taxi violence

The statement follows the tragic deaths of three individuals in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, who were caught in the crossfire

While two taxi owners lost their lives, a student tragically fell victim to the crossfire and lost his life as well

SANTACO is concerned over the rise in taxi violence. Images: @BFG Images

Source: Getty Images

The SA National Taxi Council has expressed its concern about members within its ranks resorting to violence.

SANTACO calls for order

As reported by ENCA, SANTACO has reiterated its efforts to address taxi violence on multiple occasions. The council made this statement following the tragic deaths of three individuals in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, including an innocent student caught in the crossfire.

On Thursday, Braamfontein turned into a warzone when taxi bosses engaged in gunfire. Unfortunately, amid the conflict, two taxi owners lost their lives, and tragically, a student was caught in the crossfire and also lost their life. The 18-year-old was in his second year of study at the University of Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Another student was injured in the incident, and all students on the bus are receiving trauma counselling.

Netizens concerned about safety

People throughout the country have raised concerns over the rising taxi wars that have plagued the country.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Sanizwe shares:

"Yes, because this is a very new occurrence."

@666_HYFR said:

"This country hai. One can just die nje for nothing. On your way from school and you’re dead."

@Sego commented:

"Was hoping the students survive. Yikes man."

@craigalexa3080 explained:

"These laws are failing us!!! In broad daylight."

@MoketsiMoky shared:

"So sad for the deceased."

@ngwenyama2 commented:

"Crime is escalating in South Africa. Where is Bheki Cele. South Africa needs a new police minister."

@Alatn_Ewkagam said:

"I told myself I would never set my foot in the CBD. Considering I grew up walking those streets. I will never be in the CBD together with other downtowns in the country. You can die having done nothing."

@Sizwe says:

"Enough talk, do something about it."

Cape Town police officer nabs taxi driver for pointing at him

In a similar story, Briefly News reported a Cape Town taxi driver was arrested after a road rage incident had him facing a South African Police Service member.

The taxi driver pointed his gun at the officer and was not aware he was law enforcement until the officer stepped out of the vehicle.

South Africans laughed and believed that the taxi driver was served with karma.

Source: Briefly News