A learner from Limpopo stabbed and killed another learner, who was in grade 10, at a cultural event

His mother found him in a pool of blood, and he died later from his wounds, leaving the community in a state of shock

South Africans were torn by the death and were affected by the level of violence in school among young people

LIMPOPO– A community in Limpopo was left in shock after a learner killed another learner during a cultural event. Netizens were touched by the event and were saddened by the level of violence found in schools.

Limpopo learner stabbed to death

According to SABC News, the incident took place at a cultural event when the incident took place. The boy was stabbed to death by another boy, and his mother, who rushed to the scene, found him lying in a pool of blood.

A teenager who witnessed the incident said she was attending the event and assisted in transporting the young boy to the hospital. He was stitched but later died from the wounds. She was saddened when she found out that he died. The Department of Education is investigating the incident.

Netizens were devastated by the loss

South Africans on Facebook were shaken and devastated by the incident.

Aya Nda said:

"Imagine the pain his mom is going through now."

Maggerly Matlhake said:

"Our kids go to school with knives already. Teachers are not safe. How are they going to be asked for their homework by teachers if they are violent like this?"

ChaRmaine Charmaine said:

"I pray for my daughter every day."

DR ITO 325is said:

"God protect our children."

Sarah Hepburn said:

"In my day, pupils took sandwiches to school, not knives."

