A young woman used an Uber, and she had a very bad day, so she recorded a TikTok video of the moment she started crying in the car

The lady in Gauteng had a mental breakdown but was rescued by a kind driver who knew all the right things to say

People were touched after they listened to the motivational Uber driver who had pearls of wisdom

An Uber driver in Johannesburg showed people how supportive they can be. The lady used the e-hailing taxi service and had a worthwhile experience.

A Johannesburg Uber driver knew what to say when his passenger started crying. Image: @mkonkana2002

The video of the woman and the Uber driver interacting received thousands of likes. People commented, raving about the man.

Uber driver helps young woman

In a TikTok video, a woman @mkonkana2002 showed that she was crying in an Uber. The cab driver noticed, and he started to give a motivational speech.

In the clip, he gave her some heartfelt advice about dealing with people. Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds Uber driver

Many people thought the Uber driver sounded like an amazing motivational speaker. Netizens were amazed by how he helped the young lady who looked like she needed something.

Read the comments below :

Z A M said:

"I’m crying with you because the last time I broke down the driver made his music louder glad he spoke positivity to you."

Manye commented:

"This is how I picked an Uber to go see a man whose gate I got stuck behind at 12 am. He waited to see if I’ll enter for like 30 minutes and just drove me back home."

TN added:

"I cried once and the driver laughed at me, I started laughing too."

Miascha Simons wrote:

"I think it’s the same driver that spoke to me. Is this in JHB?"

n0zii:/ shared her story:

"I cried one time in an Uber, my driver didn’t ask questions instead he just started praying for me, I bawled even more."

asnda noted:

"Only the ones from Jhb, Durban ones don’t khe."

Lihle gushed:

"This is so heartwarming."

Nubia said:

"My problem is, once someone talks to me like this I break down even more."

Ziie remarked:

"Uber drivers are the best therapists ever."

