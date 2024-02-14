A woman in Gauteng had an unfortunate incident while taking an Uber, and she posted a TikTok video about it

The lady posted a video of what went wrong with her shoes while she was in an Uber in Johannesburg

Online users were thoroughly amused by the video of the woman who struck gold with a helpful driver on duty

A lady in a TikTok video was in Sandton and went viral after using an Uber. She had run into a major problem, and her Uber driver was there to save her.

A TikTok video showed an uber driver helping with her shoe that broke. Image: @just_mvesh

The video shows the taxi driver who helped her. The video of the woman's damsel in distress moment went TikTok viral.

Uber driver gets helpful

A woman @just_mvesh showed that her Uber driver gave amazing service. In a video, she showed that her shoe broke, and he did everything to help her fix it.

The high heel shoe strap broke, and she needed to reattach it. The driver had some super glue ready to help her with the heels.

Watch the video below:

South Africans impressed by Uber driver

Many people commented that the woman had an amazing driver. Peeps were raving about the helpful man in the video. Netizens remarked on how Uber drivers are often kind.

Read their comments below:

iMbali Beauty Salon exclaimed:

"This a pending love story."

ProQueen_6♠ commented:

" 'How I met your father'"

user8924075552049 said:

"Yazini we appreciate him."

thembimaseko68 wrotee:

"This is cute."

Ningy_12 exclaimed:

"Yoh ,I hope that's not my husband."

Kyla added:

"He deserves a five star review."

