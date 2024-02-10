A TikTok video went viral after showing a Spar employee who made waves after people noticed her

One TikTokker wanted to show others that he found an American female rapper's lookalike in South Africa

People were in stitches after seeing the video of the employee who could be mistaken for Cardi B at work

A woman who is a celebrity lookalike went TikTok viral. The Cardi B twin was recorded while working at a local Spar.

A Spar cashier in a TikTok video looks like Cardi B, and she went viral. Image: Leon Bennett / Peter Dazeley

Source: Getty Images

Netizens were blown away by the video as they likened her to the world-famous rapper who made the hit song Bodak Yellow. People were cracking jokes in the comments after seeing the Spat worker.

Cashiert at Spar dubbed Cardi B

An employee working at Spar was recorded on camera because of her likes. In a video by @vincekhalill2, she looked just like Cardi B.

The cashier was scanning groceries, and the resemblance to the Money rapper was uncanny. Watch the video below:

SA amused by Cardi B's lookalike

Many people commented that the woman working at Spar looked like Cardi B. Online users could not resist making jokes.

Some pointed out how stunning she looked while working. Others expressed amazement at how much she looked like Cardi B.

Mampho Lelimo remarked:

"She's even more beautiful than Cardi B. African woman that one."

Vince, the creator replied:

"She’s sooo pretty neh ugh."

Atisang_phelane exclaimed:

"Uyena."

Raven Carter IV added:

"Hai maan."

Source: Briefly News