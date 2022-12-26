South Africans were shocked when a fellow Mzansi peep shared a photo of a man he saw at what appeared to be a party

The online user couldn't believe their eyes and took a snap of the gent who resembled the late Migos rapper Takeoff

Netizens in the comments were convinced that they were in a dream and tried to stay sane by cracking jokes

Mzansi peeps are convinced that the American rapper Takeoff, who died in November 2022, is in the country.

Takeoff’s lookalike has caused a stir on Twitter. Image: Rebecca Sapp and Jeff Hahne

As strange as that may sound, the photo that one Twitter user posted on their timeline had netizens rubbing their eyes in disbelief. The man in the picture resembled the former Migos rapper Offset.

The gentleman in @LesediNgema's Twitter snap had a similar appearance to Takeoff when he was still alive. Even the man's sunglasses were similar to those that Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo of the Migos rap group would wear.

"Okes. Please tell me I am dreaming ," said Lesedi.

Check out the following comments from online users who were left in disbelief after seeing the viral snap:

@MotheoThobisa said:

"Ke yena chom."

@clivesibbs shared:

"Let me Take Off my glasses and look again, nguye?"

@KHANYISILE_03 replied:

"And he did say his favorite place is South Africa."

@Ms_Loliwe commented:

"Vuka fast mntase you’re in heaven."

@_thembz__ posted:

"This party was in heaven mos "

@MSAKAZI_RSA wrote:

"Lmao he moved to S.A and said o bodile?"

@Kay_OhYeah also said:

"If you are not dreaming that means you were dead "

@Simmy_Ngcebo added:

"Had to take off my glasses"

Migos rapper Takeoff reportedly shot and killed over game of dice

In related news, Briefly News reported that Takeoff had passed away at the age of 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, USA allegedly over a game of dice.

Takeoff's name topped the trends list on social media since the news of his death broke. The star and his Migos members, Offset and Quavo shot to fame after they dropped hits such as Bad and Boujee, Walk It Talk It and MotorSport.

Takeoff and Quavo recently dropped a new album titled Only Built for Infinity Links without Offset. TMZ confirmed that Takeoff was shot dead in Houston a the age of 28.

