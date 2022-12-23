Media personality Robot Boii has shared that Mpho Popps is set to take the hot seat of the Podcast and Chill as MacG and Sol Phenduka go on holiday

Robot Boii took to his timeline and posted a hilarious teaser of the last episode of the podcast and Mzansi is here for it

In the trending clip, the stand-up comedian and Robot Boii are roasting Mzansi celebs including award-winning musician Heavy K

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mpho Popps is set to host the final episode of MacG's podcast, Podcast and Chill. Media personality Rob Boii took to his timeline to share a hilarious teaser of the upcoming episode.

Mpho Popps is set to host the final episode of MacG's 'Podcast and Chill'. Image: @mphopopps, @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka have been working hard the whole year and have decided to take a few days off to enjoy the holidays with their families.

In the teaser, Mpho Popps and Robot Boii were roasting Mzansi stars such as musician Heavy K. Taking to Twitter, Robot Boii captioned his post:

"They wanted to end the show so soon. Good thing #RoboPopps knows the location of the Studio Lol!!! 3PM."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Fans react to the teaser of Podcast and Chill

Peeps took to Robot's comment section to share hilarious reactions to his post. Many said they can't wait to watch the funny episode.

@Sphinx_Lunatic said:

"How about you and Popps have your own show da, maybe air on Friday... Basically roast people."

@coolest_malumz commented:

"This spin off would slap."

@ObrienMoyo wrote:

"This will go insane."

@Xolaningubane91 said:

"Popps please leave the DrumBoss alone!"

@AmenNkala commented:

"I can't wait."

@mister_Nicholas wrote:

"This one is gonna be lit."

@DjsdumoSA added:

"This is gonna be a fun one."

Nomfundo Moh graduates, UKZN plays her song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomfundo Moh has graduated from UKZN. The Phakade Lami hitmaker took to social media to share a clip filmed at the graduation ceremony.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal played her song Soft Life when she went up on stage to receive her qualification. The singer and other graduates sang and danced to the track. The video of the beautiful moment was posted by the talented singer on her Twitter account. @Muvhulawa02 said:

"That man wanted you to take it all in... As the whole song, they all chilled and happy. Big up UKZN and Congratulations, mama."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News