With Jerusalema in his music catalogue and Waya Waya currently going viral, Master KG has solidified his position as one of the world's top producers

Despite the fact that the Waya Waya is four years old, the TikTok for you page has recently been flooded with videos of people dancing to the hit track

Even Master KG has taken part in the #WayaWayaDanceChallenge, leaving his fans excited for the virtual fan-to-artist interaction

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

There's no denying that Master KG has taken over the world. After his song Jerusalema went viral, his other track Waya Waya now has a dance challenge that is sweeping the world.

Master KG also participated in the #WayaWayaDanceChallenge. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Many online people took part in the dance challenge, and according to TshisaLIVE, Master KG shared on his social media pages that he sees the love and support for his song, saying:

“Here we go again, another one," wrote Master KG.

Global netizens and Master KG take part in the #WayaWayaDanceChallenge

Many netizens have flooded their social media feeds with videos of themselves attempting the dance challenge. Despite the fact that the song was released four years ago, it appears that both Mzansi and global netizens can't get enough of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Master KG also joined the dance challenge after seeing thousands of peeps' videos. The Limpop-born musician shared his video on his Twitter timeline, and his fans were overjoyed to see his version of the lit moves.

Check out the comments below:

@BoasELSelobane said:

"You’re definitely a Rockstar! "

@MayaneMosadi shared:

"This is beautiful."

@Kim_Laura1 posted:

"Wena you deserve flowers man"

@Lloyd4Tebogo replied:

"This song for me has a lot of memories especially when I think about my family."

@Dineo70901953 commented:

"Love it "

@IronicVector added:

" there's something about this song that makes you feel alright even when you feeling down."

Nomcebo Zikode performs Jerusalema in the city where Jesus was born

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Nomcebo Zikode has enjoyed being booked and busy ever since her song with Master KG Jerusalema blew up in 2020 and turned her into an international star.

The songstress had a full-circle experience when she visited Bethlehem located 10 km south Of Jerusalem where she performed her hit song Jerusalema and other chart-topping songs.

The event was packed with her Palestinian fans, who praised her amazing vocals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News