There is a belief that everyone has a doppelganger somewhere in the world. Social media users often have to look twice when they see their favourite star's doppelgangers.

Some people like Ed Sheeran's lookalike have monetised their looks while others like Cassper Nyovest's long-lost twin became overnight celebrities.

From Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Somizi Mhlongo to Rihanna, local and international stars with lookalikes. Image: @akaworldwide, @Maake Shadrack, Getty Images and @mafelaNcube

Briefly News takes a look at some celebrities' lookalikes who have shocked netizens and the celebs themselves.

Cassper Nyovest's twin causes a buzz

Cassper Nyovest is one of the most popular stars in South Africa. The rapper's fans had to do double takes when a Twitter user with the handle @mafelaNcube shared a picture of himself at work at a restaurant.

Tweeps immediately started tagging the Tito Mboweni rapper because they were convinced the two could be siblings or cousins.

Late rapper AKA who was Mufasa's sworn enemy even took a jab at him by calling the lookalike "Cassper Movest".

Linda Mtoba reacts to pics of nurse who looks like her

Popular Mzansi actress Linda Mtoba was taken aback when pictures of a nurse who looks exactly like her went viral. Peeps began tagging the stunner after noticing the striking resemblance.

According to East Coast Radio, the Isibaya star joined the conversation by joking that her father had some explaining to do. She said:

"My dad has some explaining to do for sure. Hey, gorgeous ."

AKA's fans make jokes after seeing his doppelganger

Pictures of a man who bears an uncanny resemblance to Kiernan "AKA" Forbes started making rounds on social media soon after his death. South Africans being the people they are posted hilarious jokes after seeing the picture.

Reacting to a FaceBook post shared by a user with the username Maake Shadrack, fans said AKA's lookalike reminded them of the Fela In Versace hitmaker.

@Mulenga Augustine said:

"If put on a proper diet he can be Supa Mega."

@Kharma Banda commented:

"This is AKA who went to a community school."

@Martha Ouma added:

"You cost us AKA wena. he definitely died for your sins. The least you can do now is to carry on from where he left off.You did this one and you'll take full responsibility."

Bonang Matheba and Toke Makinwa confuse fans

It's not every day when we see celebs looking like each other. At one point, fans thought that South African media personality Bonang Matheba and Nigerian star Toke Makinwa were related.

The Citizen reported that a picture of Toke Makinwa left peeps thinking it was Bonang Matheba. Many agreed that the two celebs even became besties because of their resemblance.

Reacting to the picture, a tweep with the handle @bobzy_Bob said:

"At first glance, I saw @bonang_m Looking beautiful Toke????"

@CulpritEnter added:

"Wait….so you not Bonang? ????"

Somizi Mhlongo's long-lost twin

Imagine how cool it would be if Somizi Mhlongo had a twin brother. The star is undeniably one of the greatest media personalities to come from South Africa. According to iHarare, social media users were stunned when they came across posts of a man who has SomGaga's whole face.

Mzansi concluded that the tweep with the handle @Shebeshit was Somizi's long-lost twin. Although the man commented saying he was not related to the Idols SA judge, fans still maintained he is Mhlongo's brother.

Trevor Noah's mini-me

Social media users swore that Trevor Noah has a son in Kenya when they saw pictures of a young boy who looks exactly like the comedian. IOL reported that the viral snap was shared by the boy's mother @__pikachoo_ on her Twitter page.

Many quickly jumped to the post's comments section to ask if the boy was related to Trevor Noah.

International stars also have doppelgangers. Social media users have confessed that they could not tell the difference when they saw pictures of their fav's long lost-twin

Kevin Hart's Zambian long-lost brother

Peeps could not believe their eyes when they came across a video of a Zambian man who looks exactly like American comedian Kevin Hart. According to Peacefmonline, the Get Hard star reacted to the viral video by saying he thought it was a filter. He wrote:

This guy actually looks like me. It's not a joke. My brother, it looks exactly like we were birth from the same woman. I thought he was playing with a filter but that's him. That's the second time I've seen it."

Drake's doppelganger vibes to Amapiano song

South Africans were left in stitches when they saw a video of a Drake look-alike vibing to an Amapiano beat.

Peeps said the man in the clip posted by @everythingsamusic looked like a low-budget Drizzy.

@sbuciiiiiie._ said:

"Shampain Baba"

@ndabezinhletsh wrote:

"Black Label Papi."

@andiswa_dlamiinii commented:

"Brake from Kwamashu."

@lefaraphela noted:

"This Drake is not make sure."

@thecarguy_ug said:

"Thats Savannah papi."

Rihanna reacts to picture of TikToker who looks like her

We all know RiRi is always too busy to react to social media posts. However, PinkVilla reported that the Take A Bow singer broke the protocol to react to a picture of a 28-year-old influencer who looks like her.

Reacting to a picture that went viral online, Rihanna said:

“Where’s the album sis? #R9”

That's not the only time the award-winning star also took to her Instagram page to share a picture of a girl who looks exactly like her.

Rihanna expressed shock stating that she almost dropped her phone when she saw the picture. She said:

"Almost drop my phone. how?"

Ed Sheeran's doppelganger mobbed by fans during singer's concert

Ed Sheeran's double is his biggest fan and we are not surprised. According to BBC, a man named Wes Byrne had to be escorted during the Happier singer's concert because fans had mobbed him for selfies thinking it was Ed Sheeran.

Byrne admitted that he gets stopped for pictures by Ed Sheeran's fans who can't tell the difference between them.

Jennifer Lopez's yummy lookalike causes a buzz

A woman who looks like singer and actress Jennifer Lopez had peeps confused when she shared a collage of her picture alongside the star.

The stunner with the username @jayfromhouston said that she loves that people say she looks like JLo. The caption read:

"So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? I'll take it! ‍♀️Do you have a celebrity twin? If so, who is it?!"

