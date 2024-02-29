A woman took to social media after going through a traumatising experience with taxi drivers while using a car

The lady wanted others to realise how dangerous taxis can be in an effort to maintain their business

In the viral video, the lady posted that she was sick and tired of being mistreated by taxi drivers

A woman had a bad experience with taxi drivers. The lady took to social media to spread awareness about a recurring problem in South Africa.

A TikTok video shows a woman venting about being mistreated by taxi drivers. Image: @sinenhlanhlamthethwa

Source: TikTok

The lady pointed a finger at the taxi industry and how drivers threaten customers. Many people commented, agreeing with her.

Woman attacked by taxi drivers

A woman, @sinenhlanhlamthethwa, cried when she posted a video on TikTok. She explained that taxi drivers thought her dad was an Uber driver and harassed them.

Watch the heartbreaking video below:

TikTok users touched by video

Many people said they could relate to the problem the woman experienced. Others shared their own horror stories with taxi drivers.

lisonqeto_04 said:

"The world is changing, soon the taxi business won't be relevant."

user4538031014540 wrote:

"I was bullied by a taxi driver back in 2019 going to work in the morning nd immediately decided to buy a car the following day. Coz wow."

Tracey added:

"In Botswana, when a taxi driver behaves as such, being violent and swearing, you take their registration number and report to dept of transport. Solution, their permits will be revoked. They know."

MaMpeli lamented:

"Our government is not doing enough to curb this problem."

Nqobile Nkambule added:

"She's crying because she's angry. I support you girl 100%."

Austin commented:

"Been saying that, I'm waiting for the day we boycott taxis."

SA stunned Vusi Khekhe got a 30-year sentence for murder

Briefly News previously reported that the North Gauteng High Court handed a judgement against notorious taxi boss from Mamelodi, Vusi 'Khekhe Mathibela, and his associates, Bonginkosi Khumalo, Robert Mutapa and Sipho Patrick Hudla.

They face 30-year sentences for the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Judge Papi Mosopa said the accused displayed no remorse during the trial. Despite their conviction, they chose not to testify, leaving the court to grapple with an unknown motive behind Bozwana's murder.

Source: Briefly News