Two South African white men enjoyed themselves in one of Limpopo's rural areas

The duo was captured in a TikTok video dancing to upbeat music, Ngani Ekhaya by HarryCane

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving how the guys showed SA as a happy country

Two white men danced to the upbeat music in one of Limpopo's rural areas. Images: @moniquebezuidenh0

Two young men were having the time of their lives in the rural areas of Limpopo. The duo was captured in a TikTok video dancing to cheerful music.

In a video posted by @moniquebezuidenh0, the men can be seen on the gravel road dancing to Ngani Ekhaya by HarryCane. Judging from their fit, it was clearly a hot day. The gents were rocking shorts, vests and flip-flops.

White gents dance in Limpopo rural area

Watch the entertaining TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers loved the duo's vibes

The video garnered over 400K views, with many online users entertained by how the duo was enjoying themselves.

@Katlego Lebona enjoyed:

"Entlik the only thing letting us down as a nation is our government, we are happy souls outchea ♥️"

@Thandekile laughed:

"South Africa we are happy people, shem."

@Aaab adored:

"TikTok must add an option for voicenotes, I can't even write what I want to say, so much to say."

@dirkshilrico loved:

"You can't go past this without smiling. SA all the way!"

@Chiso said:

"Show the world we are happy nation."

@jenni showed appreciation:

"My people. I love my South Africans, people all colours, all shapes, all sizes."

@Siphokazi felt envious:

"Just went through your videos, don’t leave me out next time. You are my type of vibe."

SA white man takes on the Mzala dance challenge

