A fitness trainer shared a video of herself handling a small snake at a family gathering, showing remarkable composure while those around her reacted with fear

In the clip, the woman confidently holds what appears to be a young ball python as it slithers across her hand, before playfully approaching family members who scream in response

Social media users praised her courage, with many admitting they would never attempt to handle a snake themselves

A woman shared a clip showing how she handled a python.

Source: Facebook

Content creator @mpumi.mashego, who works as a fitness trainer, posted a TikTok video showing herself handling a small snake during a family gathering. The clip captures her calm demeanour as she allows the snake to slither onto her hand while surrounded by watching family members.

A fearless encounter

In the video, the fitness trainer is seen taking over handling the snake from another person, allowing it to move across her hand. What appears to be a young ball python is passed to her, and she holds it with surprising confidence. The most entertaining moment comes when she playfully moves toward one of her family members or friends while holding the snake, causing them to scream in fear as she laughs at their reaction.

Ball pythons are non-venomous snakes native to West and Central Africa, known for their docile nature which makes them popular pets worldwide. These snakes are typically recognized by their distinctive pattern of dark brown or black markings on a lighter brown or gold background.

Unlike venomous snakes, ball pythons pose little threat to humans. They're constrictors that feed mainly on small rodents in the wild. Their nickname comes from their defensive behaviour—when threatened, they curl into a tight ball with their head tucked in the center, rather than striking aggressively. This makes them one of the more manageable snakes for handling, though proper techniques are still important.

When handling ball pythons, experts recommend supporting their body properly, avoiding sudden movements, and washing hands before and after contact. It's also important to never handle snakes alone, especially as a beginner—exactly as shown in the video where others are present during the interaction.

Mixed reactions from viewers

South Africans had varied responses to the woman's brave snake handling:

@Theo Kgaogelo Makgeru admitted:

"You are very brave sister, I will never do that!"

@Ziyanda Mtshali expressed shock:

"🤭🤭🫣🫣Hayibo!"

@Malefu Maleffu commented:

"Ha- Ena gal, hair air😭"

@Oupa Chuene joked:

"And my friend. Why do they say basadi ke di noga. You seem to be having answers to my question 😅😅"

@Joel Mxolisi Mayephu warned:

"Udlala ngegeja kuziliwe UNkulunkulu wathi I put enmity between the snake and your offspring and you are busy kissing it 🫨🫨😲"

