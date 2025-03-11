A 12-year-old girl proved to be a hero when she bravely saved her cherished pet guinea pig from a python's jaws

The breathtaking event took place in the family's backyard just before a cunning predator came dangerously close to devouring her pet

social media users were amazed by the young girl's courage as they headed to the comments to praise her for her fearless act

A 12-year-old girl became the talk of town after her courageous act of saving her pet guinea pig from a wild snake's jaws was caught on camera.

A brave girl rescued her pet guinea pig from a python, which shocked many people online. Image: Nick David and Mark Kostich.

Source: Getty Images

12-year-old fights off snake to protect her pet

The child's bravery in rescuing her cherished guinea pig from the threatening eight-foot python was caught on camera during the tense situation, as seen in a video that Newsner.com shared on Facebook. Thinking quickly and not holding back, the girl threw herself into the fight.

The young girl took immediate action when she realised her guinea pig was in danger—hidden amid the bushes in her backyard, ready to be eaten by the python. Rather than cowering or retreating, she boldly went up to the trespassing reptile.

With a daring move, she seized the python by its tail. With unexpected strength and determination, she swung the serpent in circles. Her sole motivation was to save her pet, and she was successful in doing so. The girl persisted, and after a few tense seconds, the python gave up and released the guinea pig.

Her family heard screaming and quickly came out to see what was happening. The dad grabbed the snake and threw it into the bush.

Take a look at the video of the young brave girl below:

Netizens praise the young girl for her fearless act

Many people online were astonished by the little girl's act as they flocked to the comments to congratulate her on her bravery.

Cj Bongcales said:

"She’s brave indeed and what a loving family! And that is why she’s loving and caring towards her pet as well. I’d be so scared I’m scared of snakes."

Bheccah Pasiay Atimpao priased the girl saying:

"Very brave young lady."

Galido Velmor wrote:

"If I were her, I wouldn't know if I'd hold that snake, I might faint... She is absolutely brave, quick thinking."

Harmonie Brasefield commented:

"Brave and heroic. Shows real love and a genuine heart. I'm so happy the situation ended with her best friend unharmed."

Renee Marie Sikorske was touched by the girl's act, adding:

"I cried watching this video. She did what we all would have done to save a loved pet. I am glad she saved the guinea pig."

A brave girl rescued her pet guinea pig from a python, which shocked many people online. Image: Anup Shah

Source: Getty Images

4 Snakes that stunned South Africans

Briefly News previously reported that one standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok.

previously reported that one standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok. The heart-stopping moment saw the two animals locked in a standoff, with the dog cautiously assessing the threat while the snake remained coiled and ready to strike.

An online post showed a massive snake making its way up branches, leaving many jaws on the floor.

A house was invaded by a highly venomous species and the snake catcher's manner of removing the serpent shocked many.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News