A man took it upon himself to school his woman on how to reject other men, which amused Mzansi

In the video, the gent showcased how he and his bae role-played, and the clip went viral

People in South African reacted to the guy and his boo thang's antics as they flocked to the comments

One man in Mzansi is not playing about his woman, as he flexed how he schooled her on how to reject other men who tried to holler at her.

Gent teaches girlfriend how to reject other guys

In the video shared by UJ Just Kidding on Facebook, shows the man's woman walking in the street as he pretends to be a normal gent trying to pursue her.

The lady's bae was also driving and he stopped his woman to try and speak to her, asking for her number, the hun could not take the moment seriously as she began to laugh at her man's amusing antics which went viral on the internet.

He pleaded with her to take it seriously, but she could not, which left the online community in a fit of laughter as they did the skit over and over again. The footage quickly went viral on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Take a look at the hilarious video of the couple below:

Mzansi is entertained by the couple's funny antics

The online community were amused by the love's bird's hilarious antics as they took to the comments section to crack jokes while some simply laughed it off.

Lebo McComb said:

"They both have a great sense of humour... I love it."

Thobeka Ngobese expressed:

"For the fact that nawe uhamba nge Polo , it must be obvious she's for the streets."

Collen Mdu Scolla wrote:

"You should upgrade to GTI or Tsi or else she’s vrrrrrrpaa bro gone."

Mnyongola Katleho replied:

"If she doesn't value the relationship, forget about her, my brother teaching her you are waisting your time."

Michael Ntho shared:

"You're stopping for that woman because you're lusting for her. It's because she's also dressed inappropriately."

Seale Ntlatlane added:

"Ah forget it bra, once a girl smiles like that to me... within a few seconds we're at backseat."

LordKillo Hendrix cracked a joke saying:

"That one was ate already for garage pie and can of coke what loyalty is this man looking for."

Mpho Makgele commented:

"This one will give it up that day."

