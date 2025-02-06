"Haibo": Woman Cooks Snake for Hubby in Hilarious Prank, Video Leaves SA Stunned
- A lady left the online community with mixed emotions after she showcased how she cooked a snake for her man
- The man's reaction to his wife's prank sparked amusement and the TikTok video went viral on social media
- Netizens responded to the video as they rushed to the comments section, cracking jokes and sharing their thoughts
One woman amused South Africans online over her hilarious antics which are making rounds on social media.
Woman pranks hubby by cooking a snake
The lady left her hubby both shocked and amused after serving him what he thought was real food for dinner.
The prank, which was captured on camera and shared on TikTok by @theotlovetrain, quickly went viral online, gathering over 2.2 million views within a few days of its publication.
The woman, known for her playful sense of humour, prepared a dish and showcased how she seasoned the snake and placed it into the oven. As soon as it was ready, she called her hubby, who came out and opened the tray that was covered with another tray.
To his surprise, he saw the snake and his reactions ranged from disbelief and went on to say the following in the video:
"Jesus wept, what this babe, snake no. How can you make something that has electricity you want to shock me. Babe, stop now you can't keep doing this now. I am gonna eat this now. This is the reason why God cursed these serpents and things that crawled on their belly."
After realising that it was a prank, he expressed that if it’s not chicken or beef, his wife must count him out.
Watch the funny video below:
People are amused by the wife’s prank
Social media users were entertained by the woman's antics as they headed to the comments section to crack jokes and share their thoughts.
Plus Jay said:
"Haibo I won't trust you anymore."
Shudufhadzo replied:
"Oh wow you're not serious girl."
Auntyzuzu_8 poked at the couple, saying:
"And they will still eat it after the video."
Toyoncé commented:
"I can’t with his wife! she’s a naughty girl."
South African women prank their hubbies
Source: Briefly News
