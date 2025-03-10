A man stunned the online community the way he rescued a snake barefoot in a video that went viral

The footage sparked a massive conversation on social media, and it gathered loads of views, likes and shares

A house was invaded by a highly venomous species and the snake catcher's manner of removing the serpent shocked many.

A barefoot man rescued a snouted cobra, leaving South Africans in shock. Image: Janslang Van Rooyen/Facebook and Designbase/Getty Image

Snouted cobra rescue by a barefooted man

In an unbelievable and daring act, a barefooted man successfully rescued a snouted cobra, leaving online users in awe of his bravery.

The heart-stopping incident took place in a suburban area, where the dangerous snake was found in a residential garage, which caused shock and panic in the local community. The video showing the rescue was shared by Facebook user Janslang Van Rooyen, which has since gone viral online.

In the clip, the snake catcher cautiously approaches the venomous reptile with a snake hook. Despite the cobra's intimidating size and the danger it posed, the barefooted rescuer remained calm and focused.

Without hesitation, he gently handled the serpent. He placed it into a safe container, all while remaining barefooted and without any protective gear.

Online users react to snake rescuer's video

The snouted cobra, known for its venomous bite, is one of the most dangerous snakes found in Southern Africa. The rescuer’s quick thinking and courage were crucial in preventing any potential harm to the residents and the snake itself. Many took to the comments expressing admiration for the man's nerve and composure.

Etienne Stander said:

"Jadine Gabriella Ventouris I also had a lot of snakes daily, but after I got a cat the snakes were less....I got 4 cats now and did not see a snake in the last 2 years....did find the one cat the one day with a dead young night adder he bit the snake's head right off."

Janita Els Botha added:

"Beautiful, can I just mention that's my barefoot cousin."

Neil Rank expressed:

"Janita Els Botha eish very worried about him not wearing boots. Thanks him for all the info he gave us about snakes."

Etienne Stander commented:

What people could do when they get bitten by snakes

According to Healthdirect, one kind of poison that enters your bloodstream by a bite or sting is venom. Snake identification can be challenging, even though not all snakes are poisonous.

All snake bites, especially sea snake bites, should be handled as medical emergencies.

The symptoms of a snake bite can vary depending on the kind of snake that has bitten you. Every snake bite needs to be considered potentially fatal. Call triple zero (000) and request an ambulance if you have been bitten by a snake. Even if you appear well, a doctor should always examine snake bites.

3 Snakes That Stunned South Africans

An online post showed a massive snake making its way up branches, leaving many jaws on the floor.

