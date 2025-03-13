“It’s All Fun Until It Bites”: Snake Bites Man’s Nose in Surprising Video
- A man's attempt to show off with a ball python turned into a painful lesson when the snake suddenly lunged and latched onto his nose, causing panic among onlookers
- The viral video shared by content creator @EZamosmthethwa shows the man confidently handling the snake before bringing his face too close, resulting in the python striking
- Netizens were quick to react to the unfortunate incident with a mix of laughter and warnings, with many commenting that the man had learned a valuable lesson about respecting wildlife
A man's overconfident display with a ball python ended in a painful and embarrassing ordeal when the snake attacked his face.
The video, posted by Facebook content creator @EZamosmthethwa who regularly shares interesting and entertaining content, shows a man proudly handling a ball python. While maintaining a grip around the snake's body in the beginning, but not too close to its head, the man made a very simple mistake of bringing his face near the reptile.
Within seconds, the python strikes, sinking its teeth into the man's nose and refusing to let go as onlookers scramble to help.
Watch the Facebook reel below.
From showing off to screaming
The clip captures the dramatic shift in atmosphere as what begins with laughter and boasting quickly turns to chaos. When the snake attacks, a child can be heard screaming while adults shout instructions as they attempt to remove the python. Some bystanders try pulling the snake while others shine phone flashlights to get a better view of the situation.
Ball pythons, also known as royal pythons, are nonvenomous constrictors from West and Central Africa. They are the smallest African pythons, growing up to 182 cm, but they have strong jaws with backward-curving teeth to grip prey. While they aren’t venomous, their bite can still be painful and may cause bleeding or infection if not cleaned properly.
The name ball python comes from their habit of curling into a tight ball when scared or stressed—a defense mechanism the snake didn’t use in this particular encounter.
Mzansi reacts to snake attack
The video sparked numerous reactions from South Africans, with many finding humour in the man's misfortune:
@Fury B Dlamini showed no sympathy:
"Good for him😂😂😂 A lesson learned."
@Sombhuqu Ndabenhle commented in isiZulu:
"Thatha lento jikijiki isithatha wena" (Take this thing, suddenly it's taking you)
@Nkocy Mlondo quipped:
"😂😂'Thathalento kuyaphilek' went wrong💔🚮"
@Snotho Lentemnandi exclaimed:
"There it is! It wouldn't be one if it didn't turn on you."
Other dangerous snake encounters
