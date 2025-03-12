A woman shared a comical video of herself attempting to change a light bulb, only to share a clip of an entire house exploding moments after she turned on the switch

The content creator poked fun at the common declaration of independence many women make, while highlighting how some household tasks can be more challenging than they seem

Social media users had mixed reactions to the humorous clip, with some appreciating the joke while others pointed out that changing a light bulb isn't difficult

A South African woman shared a joke showing why she needs a man in her life through a comedic video showing her failed attempt at the seemingly simple task of changing a light bulb. Content creator @nicolette.daka.33, who regularly posts personal and humorous content, shared the amusing clip that has resonated with many viewers.

In the video, the woman is seen confidently installing a light bulb into a wall fixture and carefully screwing the decorative cover back in place. With the installation seemingly complete, she proceeds to flip the switch—only for the footage to cut to an explosion engulfing an entire house, humorously suggesting the catastrophic results of her DIY attempt.

The battle of independence

The content creator captioned her video:

"Few minutes after saying I don't need a man in my life," clearly poking fun at the common declaration of independence that many women make.

The comedic take highlights the ongoing conversation about gender roles within relationships and households.

While the video is exaggerated for comedic effect—houses don't typically explode from incorrectly installed light bulbs thanks to modern safety features like fuses and circuit breakers—it plays into traditional notions about household division of labour, where men have historically handled home repairs and maintenance tasks.

The humour resonates because it touches on a relatable experience for many people who have attempted home repairs only to face unexpected challenges or failures. The video doesn't necessarily suggest women are incapable of such tasks but rather plays with the idea that sometimes we all need help with certain responsibilities.

Social media reactions

The comedic video generated various responses from viewers, showcasing the range of perspectives on gender roles and household responsibilities.

@Livet_Marera found the video hilarious:

"😂😂😂nemusi webhavhudhe he re nhai."

@Simba_Rashe questioned the premise:

"Tibvirei apa, what's so difficult about changing a bulb? And how can a house explode where there are fuses and safety measures in the whole electrical circuit?"

@Thomara_Realspear_Pakurege approved:

"Very good."

@Plato_Zwelethu_Unisa criticized the setup:

"The very position of that bulb holder is just funny."

@Nomhlekhabo_Married defended women's capabilities:

"We do that job in their presence, we don't need a man, this is just a joke."

@Beer_Engine warned viewers:

"Don't try this at HOME🤣🤣🤣🙌🏿"

