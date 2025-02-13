A group of high school learners were captured in a dance battle, showing off their energetic amapiano moves and entertaining many online users

One tall learner with the height of a basketball player stole the show, catching the attention of many TikTok users who encouraged him to join

Social media users flooded the comments, sharing how much they enjoyed seeing the boys dancing, with others impressed by the one learner's height

A teacher shared a video of school learners dancing at school while others watched. Image: @zeezourque

A group of high school learners brought excitement to social media after a video of their lively amapiano dance battle. Others, including teachers, gathered to watch as the boys took centre stage, showing off their best dance moves.

One of the teachers, TikTok user @zeezourque, captured the electrifying moment and shared it on the video streaming platform, receiving many views, likes and comments.

The boys show off their impressive moves

The clip starts with a few boys stepping into a circle created by others who cheer as each switches to a different move, going head-to-head in an impressive battle. The energy is high, and the dancing is smooth, but one particular learner stands out, not just for his moves but for his towering height.

With the height of a basketball player, the tall learner quickly becomes the highlight of the video.

SA loves the boys' dance moves

Social media users loved the video, flooding the comment section with compliments. Some admired the bos' smooth Amapiano dance moves, while others cracked lighthearted jokes about the tall learner's height.

A tall learner became the centre of attention after his video dancing at school went online. Image: @zeezourque

User @Trigger said:

"I think this school is for tall people only🤣😭."

User @sabz commented:

"Future moves."

User @Joro added:

"Why’s that man not in the NBA?."

User @Dinho10 shared:

"Aii tall dark and handsome yomhlaba😂🙌🏿."

User @JJJ advised":

"Tall guy must play basketball."

User @Eternal>5 shared:

"Tall people dance."

