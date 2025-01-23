Teachers of Nkombose High School in KZN celebrated their star matriculant, Philile Mqayi, in her village

The proud educators arrived in her convoy, honking their horns as they approached the smart girls' home while onlookers stood out

One teacher shared the moving moment on his social media account and attracted floods of compliments from Mzansi peeps who were touched and proud

Local teachers went to celebrate their matric learners after being named one of the top achievers in their province. Image: @syandamqwathi

Source: TikTok

Teachers from Nkombose High School in KwaZulu-Natal went above and beyond, celebrating Philile Mnqayi, one of their top-performing students, who put their school on the map, securing a spot in the province's list of top achievers.

The educators visited the young lady in her village home, and one of the teachers, @syandamqwathi, captured and shared a video of the wholesome moment on TikTok, attracting an outpouring of love and admiration from social media users.

The visit to Philile's home

In the clip, teachers drive towards the young lady's home, hooting, while others peer out through their sunroofs, screaming in excitement. A second clip shows a celebration infront of the the house, with Philile breaking into a traditional Zulu dance in excitement.

The South African government celebrate the 2024 class

The government celebrates the remarkable 87.3% pass rate achieved by the 2024 class, a 4.4% increase from the 82.9% pass rate achieved in 2023. The pass rate increase is a proud moment for the government and citizens, as it shows a road travelled in our 30 years of democracy,

A congratulatory note was shared by the Department of Government Communication and Infomation System, highlighting some of the government's efforts to ensure learners could have access to education, including improving and building schools.

Mzansi celebrates the young lady

Over 800 social media users took to the comment section to bless the young lady and wish her well in her future endeavours. Many also praised the teachers, saying their salaries should match their fantastic work.

A teacher captured a video of his colleagues visiting the home of their top achiever learner. Image: @syandamqwathi

Source: TikTok

User @Mybaby added:

"Wow 🥰 what an honour, well deserved 😇."

User @The Fortunes shared:

"This is one of the reasons I love South Africa, well done, Philile."

User @Nonhle_Mthembu✨️commented:

"Nkombose High school 😭ooh nkosi syabonga 🏆🙌❤️❤️❤️."

User @pearl1026 added:

"Wow! This is so heart-warning.. Congratulations again stranger."

User @Ncesh Duks prayed:

"Please, God protect this innocent child😭😭😭❤️❤️."

User @Nwabs said:

"oTeacher sicela bahole kakhulu bayasebenza (teachers should earn a lot more) they deserve at least 100k per month."

Source: Briefly News