A local matriculant shone as one of the Gauteng province's top achievers and got gifts for her academic achievements

The excited young lady displayed her gifts one by one in a cute video shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok

Social media users rushed to her comment section to congratulate the clever lady, while some asked for study advice

An excited matriculant felt grateful after receiving gifts for achieving 100% in Economics. Image: @veee_m

Source: TikTok

One Gauteng learner who achieved a perfect 100% in economics was honoured as one of the province's top academic achievers and received many gifts from local companies.

The excited young lady unboxed her gifts in a video she shared on TikTok under her handle @veee_m_, garnering much attention for its wholesome and inspiring content.

Unboxing the gifts

In the first picture of the video compilation, @veee_m_ is standing infront of all her gifts. One by one, the clip shows all the gifts, including a laptop, a phone stand, a kettle, vouchers, one from the Trevor Noah Foundation, a bursary, and other thoughtful items.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While showing her excitement, she humorously admits to being unsure of the purpose of some items, including a newspaper and a calendar.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi celebrates the young learner

The clip attracted 1.1M views, 151K likes, and nearly 1.8K comments from social media users who praised and congratulated the young lady. Some asked for study tips to help their kids achieve excellent marks; others wished her well in her future academic journey.

A class of 2024 matriculant displayed all the gifts she received for excellent marks. Image: @veee_m

Source: TikTok

User @celeb.edit09 shared:

"Please give me study tips for economics."

User @yhuuhaisana added:

"Congratulations baby, ❤️but my question is how did you get 100% if they deducted 10% from everyone? (sorry, chomi, I'm slow, but I've been wanting to know)."

User @yvonne_mash commented:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉. If you believe in God don't forget to pray always and work hard."

User @BhekaniSiphoMrubeMemela said:

"I think you are the only one so far in South Africa to get 100% in Economics. You were really invested in the subject or enjoyed it."

User @smosh62 shared:

"The newspaper stands out for me 😍😍."

User @Mr.MMorapedi advised:

"Avoid dating and alcohol ko varsity no matter what, that’s my only advice."

3 Brief News education-related articles

A lady with eight distinctions shared that she was to pursue an LLB degree at WITS.

The 2024 matric class achieved an impressive 87.3% pass rate, the highest number in the history of Mzansi.

A young lady from Venda was named the top achiever in the Limpopo province, making many South Africans proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News