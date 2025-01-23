“Please Give Me Study Tips”: Matriculant Shows Gifts Received for Being Top Learner, SA Touched
- A local matriculant shone as one of the Gauteng province's top achievers and got gifts for her academic achievements
- The excited young lady displayed her gifts one by one in a cute video shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok
- Social media users rushed to her comment section to congratulate the clever lady, while some asked for study advice
One Gauteng learner who achieved a perfect 100% in economics was honoured as one of the province's top academic achievers and received many gifts from local companies.
The excited young lady unboxed her gifts in a video she shared on TikTok under her handle @veee_m_, garnering much attention for its wholesome and inspiring content.
Unboxing the gifts
In the first picture of the video compilation, @veee_m_ is standing infront of all her gifts. One by one, the clip shows all the gifts, including a laptop, a phone stand, a kettle, vouchers, one from the Trevor Noah Foundation, a bursary, and other thoughtful items.
While showing her excitement, she humorously admits to being unsure of the purpose of some items, including a newspaper and a calendar.
Mzansi celebrates the young learner
The clip attracted 1.1M views, 151K likes, and nearly 1.8K comments from social media users who praised and congratulated the young lady. Some asked for study tips to help their kids achieve excellent marks; others wished her well in her future academic journey.
User @celeb.edit09 shared:
"Please give me study tips for economics."
User @yhuuhaisana added:
"Congratulations baby, ❤️but my question is how did you get 100% if they deducted 10% from everyone? (sorry, chomi, I'm slow, but I've been wanting to know)."
User @yvonne_mash commented:
"Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉. If you believe in God don't forget to pray always and work hard."
User @BhekaniSiphoMrubeMemela said:
"I think you are the only one so far in South Africa to get 100% in Economics. You were really invested in the subject or enjoyed it."
User @smosh62 shared:
"The newspaper stands out for me 😍😍."
User @Mr.MMorapedi advised:
"Avoid dating and alcohol ko varsity no matter what, that’s my only advice."
