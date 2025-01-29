“It’s the Verse for Me”: SA Swoons Over Couple’s Western Cape Vineyard Proposal
- A sweet gentleman took to his TikTok account to show local app users the journey to his loving proposal
- The man, Kheti, chose a vineyard in Franschhoek, Western Cape, to pop the question to the love of his life
- Social media users adored the proposal video and sent the happy couple congratulatory messages in the comments
People continue to find creative and memorable ways to propose to their special person, turning those heartfelt moments into lasting memories.
One South African man chose the gorgeous scenery of a Western Cape vineyard as the setting for his proposal to his girlfriend, making online viewers swoon.
Engaging with nature
TikTok user Kheti, who uses the handle @khetimukhari, shared a video on his account showing app users how he proposed to girlfriend-turned-fiancée Kagiso.
While exploring the Grande Provence Wine Estate in Franschhoek, Kheti led his future wife to an area of the vineyard where the proposal was set to take place. The romantic man asked Kagiso to marry him in front of a heart-shaped bouquet and the Bible verse Proverbs 18:22 propped on the side.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi loves the proposal
A few social media users headed to the post's comment section to send congratulatory messages to the happy and committed couple.
@zoe_godly4 told the loving pair:
"Oh, how beautiful is this? May God bless your union."
@giselelizzy playfully added in the comments:
"Did I see a sign that said Proverbs? Okay, that’s it. Please DM me your prayers word for word, the tone, and the exact time you prayed them. Congratulations."
@__nash_grace wrote to the couple:
"This is so cute. It’s the verse for me, and the location, sjoe. Congratulations."
@evelyndamarise said to the public:
"My favourite thing to do these days is to celebrate strangers."
A positively surprised @regom01 shared:
"These young men are really keeping their promises, hey?"
Hoping to receive the same kind of romance, @rrremiii_ jokingly stated:
"Okay, so I have to do these braids."
Source: Briefly News
