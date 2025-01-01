“She Really Fell for Him”: Marriage Proposal on Jetskis Goes Wrong in Sweetest Way
- A jetski instructor caught a special moment on camera when a romantic proposal took an unexpected splash at a beach
- The sweet video shows a man asking his girlfriend to marry him while they're both on jetskis, but as she tries to move closer to him, she tumbles into the water
- TikTok users couldn't get enough of the hilarious yet heartwarming moment, with many saying the couple's shared laughter shows they're perfect for each other
Jetski instructor and content creator @atejee captured an unexpected moment when a romantic proposal took a splashing turn.
The video shows a man's special question getting interrupted when his girlfriend accidentally falls into the ocean while trying to move closer to him on her jetski, leading to the fitting caption:
"Will you ma...."
Perfect proposal gone wet
While jetski proposals can be magical with the ocean as a backdrop, they require careful planning and safety measures - and maybe a waterproof ring box just in case.
The video sparked various reactions:
@hardon1234 punned:
"She really fell for him."
@aria.xx worried:
"Could you imagine dropping the ring in the water."
@k 🤍 declared:
"The type of proposal I want 🫶"
@Banshee_jessie_ noted:
"She fell he laughed = perfect couple."
@Heidi gushed:
"Best proposal I've ever seen 😍"
@ℰ𝓁❦ related:
"I'm that clumsy, I would do the same 🥲😂😭"
@K C admitted:
"I've watched this 22 times at this point. Keeps getting better."
@Sez shared:
"Omg, my husband proposed to me on a Jet ski, I've never seen it happen to anyone else!"
@Brydie demanded:
"If someone doesn't propose to me like this, I don't WANT IT!"
@Michelle laughed:
"This would 100% be me 😂 Please tell my future husband never to propose to me on Jet skis please 😂😂"
