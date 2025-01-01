A jetski instructor caught a special moment on camera when a romantic proposal took an unexpected splash at a beach

The sweet video shows a man asking his girlfriend to marry him while they're both on jetskis, but as she tries to move closer to him, she tumbles into the water

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the hilarious yet heartwarming moment, with many saying the couple's shared laughter shows they're perfect for each other

A man posted a video on TikTok about a man on a jetski proposing to his girlfriend. The video went viral. Images: @atejee

Source: TikTok

Jetski instructor and content creator @atejee captured an unexpected moment when a romantic proposal took a splashing turn.

The video shows a man's special question getting interrupted when his girlfriend accidentally falls into the ocean while trying to move closer to him on her jetski, leading to the fitting caption:

"Will you ma...."

Perfect proposal gone wet

While jetski proposals can be magical with the ocean as a backdrop, they require careful planning and safety measures - and maybe a waterproof ring box just in case.

The video sparked various reactions:

@hardon1234 punned:

"She really fell for him."

@aria.xx worried:

"Could you imagine dropping the ring in the water."

@k 🤍 declared:

"The type of proposal I want 🫶"

@Banshee_jessie_ noted:

"She fell he laughed = perfect couple."

@Heidi gushed:

"Best proposal I've ever seen 😍"

@ℰ𝓁❦ related:

"I'm that clumsy, I would do the same 🥲😂😭"

@K C admitted:

"I've watched this 22 times at this point. Keeps getting better."

@Sez shared:

"Omg, my husband proposed to me on a Jet ski, I've never seen it happen to anyone else!"

@Brydie demanded:

"If someone doesn't propose to me like this, I don't WANT IT!"

@Michelle laughed:

"This would 100% be me 😂 Please tell my future husband never to propose to me on Jet skis please 😂😂"

Other relationship trending stories

A South African woman had social media buzzing after announcing her third marriage, joking about how her family is getting tired of receiving lobola payments.

EFF leader, Julius Malema melted hearts by sharing a romantic photo with his wife Mantwa at Victoria Falls as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

An interracial couple went viral on TikTok after showing their love story, proving that age differences don't matter when it comes to true love.

Source: Briefly News