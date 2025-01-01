Global site navigation

“She Really Fell for Him”: Marriage Proposal on Jetskis Goes Wrong in Sweetest Way
Family and Relationships

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A jetski instructor caught a special moment on camera when a romantic proposal took an unexpected splash at a beach
  • The sweet video shows a man asking his girlfriend to marry him while they're both on jetskis, but as she tries to move closer to him, she tumbles into the water
  • TikTok users couldn't get enough of the hilarious yet heartwarming moment, with many saying the couple's shared laughter shows they're perfect for each other

A video went viral after a man posted a proposal going wrong.
A man posted a video on TikTok about a man on a jetski proposing to his girlfriend. The video went viral. Images: @atejee
Source: TikTok

Jetski instructor and content creator @atejee captured an unexpected moment when a romantic proposal took a splashing turn.

The video shows a man's special question getting interrupted when his girlfriend accidentally falls into the ocean while trying to move closer to him on her jetski, leading to the fitting caption:

"Will you ma...."

Perfect proposal gone wet

While jetski proposals can be magical with the ocean as a backdrop, they require careful planning and safety measures - and maybe a waterproof ring box just in case.

"This is why I'm just a pediatric": Kids break dad's laptop into pieces, SA's in awe

The video sparked various reactions:

@hardon1234 punned:

"She really fell for him."

@aria.xx worried:

"Could you imagine dropping the ring in the water."

@k 🤍 declared:

"The type of proposal I want 🫶"

@Banshee_jessie_ noted:

"She fell he laughed = perfect couple."

@Heidi gushed:

"Best proposal I've ever seen 😍"

@ℰ𝓁❦ related:

"I'm that clumsy, I would do the same 🥲😂😭"

@K C admitted:

"I've watched this 22 times at this point. Keeps getting better."

@Sez shared:

"Omg, my husband proposed to me on a Jet ski, I've never seen it happen to anyone else!"

@Brydie demanded:

"If someone doesn't propose to me like this, I don't WANT IT!"

@Michelle laughed:

"This would 100% be me 😂 Please tell my future husband never to propose to me on Jet skis please 😂😂"

