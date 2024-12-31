An African man took to social media to flaunt his lovely American wife, and the video created a buzz

The clip, which shows the couple vibing in a car, has racked up over half a million views on TikTok

Netizens had mixed reactions to their relationship, most were especially stunned by their age difference

A married man showed off his wife on social media. Image: @bestman_nnaemeka_chi_usa

Living authentically on social media isn’t for the faint-hearted, but one gent is out here serving unbothered energy.

Man gives a peek at his wife

He recently posted a TikTok featuring his older American wife. The couple is seen vibing to the music with big smiles and zero cares.

While their love challenges societal norms, it’s clear these two are living their best lives together.

Video gains traction on TikTok

The TikTok by @bestman_nnaemeka_chi_usa racked up over 500k views, proving that love stories like theirs are impossible to ignore.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in

Naturally, the internet had plenty to say about their interracial, age-gap relationship. But not all the comments were negative. Many showed genuine support for the couple and wished them well.

See a few reactions below:

@user6059025216451 commented:

"Bashada izalukwazi for citizenship. 🤣"

@mpole stated:

"Kore you run to America and leave us here. 😳😳"

@Lizzykim wrote:

"The way l shouted Jesus. 😭😭 But who am l to judge, what matters is your happiness. 🥰🥰🥰"

@ElnaLekukela said:

"🥰🥰 Continue treating her well with lots of love and be blessed."

@ThatGuy posted:

"A win is a win mntase. 🥺 Let’s celebrate one another guys. 😂🥰"

@shandi wrote:

"Follow your heart bro, let them talk whilst you enjoy your peace, life's too short. 🥰🥰"

@user6011832702273 typed:

"Age is just a number, if you're happy is all that matters. ❤️"

@wandatladi1975 added:

"You are brave young man."

More couples with huge age gaps

A love story with a two-decade age gap challenged societal norms after a video of the couple's wedding day made its way on social media platforms.

A 63-year-old woman and her 26-year-old husband shared a video of a gender reveal for their child.

People couldn’t help but comment on the age difference between Carl Niehaus and his wife.

