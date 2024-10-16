Carl Niehaus Wishes Wife Noluthando Mdluli a Happy 30th Birthday, South Africans Raise Eyebrows
- EFF National Assembly member Carl Niehaus has caused a stir on social media with his latest post
- Niehaus, who is now 64, took to X to wish his wife, Noluthando Mdluli, a very happy 30th birthday
- South Africans could not contain themselves from commenting on the post as they noted the age difference
Carl Niehaus has a romantic side, and it has got social media buzzing.
The Economic Freedom Fighters Member of the National Assembly took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish his wife a happy 30th birthday, but it had netizens talking.
Who is Niehaus married to?
Niehaus, now 64, is married to Noluthando Mdluli, a businesswoman and model. The two married in 2022.
Mdluli is Niehaus’ fourth wife. In 1986, he married tohanna "Jansie" Lourens. They divorced in 2002, and a management consultant, Linda Thango. In 2008, he married businesswoman Mafani Gunguluza. They separated in 2012. He then started dating Mdluli in 2019.
Niehaus’ birthday wish causes a stir
The former ANC member had people talking when he showed off his softer side by wishing Mdluli a happy birthday.
Niehaus shared a few snaps of her and added a sweet caption.
While incredibly sweet, people couldn’t help but comment on the age difference between the two.
@wendymckay201 said:
“Like you’re 34 years old and looking at a newborn baby and think, this is going to be my spouse? Make it make sense.”
@MakiMarish added:
“You are 64. She has just turned 30. I have no doubt you love each other but it is just uncomfortable for me. 😕😕. Just me😭.”
@TalentNyonie stated:
“I have a lot of questions, but maybe some other time. Happy Birthday to her😊.”
@hohobrownniess joked:
“My girl got a white sugar daddy. Need that.”
@mqhelenqabankos said:
“I don’t know how to feel about this. I mean, it’s none of my business, but if she were my daughter, I’d be livid. But she’s not. I am a little weirded out about it, though.”
@XMbatha78198 added:
“So when you were 33, she was not born yet. Ai Kshuthi, my soul mate, is still coming. I shouldn’t lose hope😂😂😂.”
@thenjiwe_khoza:
“My grandmother used to talk about people robbing the cradle. Now I understand. 🤔”
@IERFRM:
“Leave Carl's age out of the discussion. I also have a similar plan in mind when I'm his age.”
Niehaus’ wife takes part in dance challenge
Briefly News previously reported that Niehaus' wife took part in the 'Come Duze' challenge, dressed in EFF reds.
Mdluli decided to participate in the TikTok dance craze, which is done predominately by ANC supporters.
The move has sparked a tongue-in-cheek debate amongst netizens but also triggered ANC members.
